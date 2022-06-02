Crisis in the Canelo Team: Eddy Reynoso lost one more boxer from his team

(Photo: Instagram/@caneloteam)

The start of 2022 has not been the best for Eddy Reynoso Well, until the fight Saul Canelo Álvarez contra Dmitry BivolEddy accumulated a total of three defeats; As if that were not enough, one of the boxers who trains with him left the famous team Canelo Team to make way for a new coach.

Is about Frank Sánchezthe Cuban boxer left the gym in San Diego, California, where he trained with Canelo under the direction of Eddy Reynoso. Now he will be a pupil of Joe Goossentrainer member of fame who previously had already received Ryan Garcíaformer member of Canelo Team.

It was the boxer himself who confirmed his separation from Edison Omar On May 30 in an interview with journalist Willie Suárez, he later detailed the reasons that led him to leave.

Frank Sánchez, a Cuban boxer, left Eddy Reynoso’s gym in San Diego, California (Photo: Instagram/@caneloteam)

Although he made it clear that his relationship with Eddy ended on good terms, he explained that he will focus on his career from now on, which is why he preferred to look for a coach who would dedicate time to him, but did not close the doors to return one day with him Canelo Álvarez

“I have the best relations with Eddy Reynoso and I do not rule out the possibility of working with him again in the future”

On the other hand, the NABO Heavyweight Champion (North American Boxing Organization) explained in an interview with The New Herald what convinced him to join the corner of the North American coach, since, although he did not say it explicitly, he did advocate looking for a coach who gives him time and willingness to prepare him.

“I decided to come work with Joe because I like his training method and how well he knows how to work heavyweights,” he shared.

Canelo Álvarez could not consecrate himself as light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

It was at the beginning of February 2022 when Ryan Garcia parted ways with Canelo Team and revealed the inner conflicts he experienced. He accused Eddy Reynoso of not being willing to train him: “The reason I changed was because Eddy didn’t really have time to train me and it wasn’t working anymore,” he explained. ESPN.

Since then, various rumors hit the San Diego gym, as it was even stated that Andy Ruiz Jr. would also have left the team. And it is that not only the exits have affected Eddy Reynoso, the defeats have also been a constant.

Until the month of June, Eddy experienced three losses: the first was that of Julius Caesar Rey Martínez before Roman Chocolate Gonzalez, after Oscar Valdezwho lost his WBC title and finally that of Canelo Álvarezwho could not consecrate himself as light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol.

Óscar Valdez lost his WBC title (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

In a balance with what he lived in 2021, these months have not been favorable. From being the best coach of the year of the WBC (World Boxing Council) his fights have not been favorable. His results have led him to receive a series of criticisms against.

Juan Manuel Marquez was one of them Well, he attacked Eddy for the strategy he had in the fight Canelo vs. Bivol. on the podcast ProBox TV Spanish explained:

“You have to see what went wrong because I remember in some episodes of the fight with Óscar Valdez I said to him ‘How do you feel?’ I didn’t give him what he had to do. same in the fight with Canelowhat was it that I had to do, if he had to throw combinationspressure, I move my waist, the technical aspects, the emergencies inside the ring, what do I have to do to aspire to a victory”.

