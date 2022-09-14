Crisis in Venezuela: inflation grew again in August and remains the highest in the region

Venezuela continues to register the highest inflation in the region (EFE/Ronald Peña)

Inflation in Venezuela in August closed at 8.2% and accelerated compared to the previous monthwhen prices had a variation of 7.5%, according to data released this Tuesday by the Central Bank.

The behavior of inflation in August was due to the increase in public spending and the depreciation of the local currency, the bolivar, according to analysts, which threatened the Venezuelan government’s efforts to curb price rises through exchange rate stability.

With the variation for August, year-on-year inflation reached 114.1%according to agency calculations Reuters based on Central Bank figures, and it is still the highest inflation in the region.

High prices coupled with de facto dollarization have severely widened wage gaps between public and private sector workers. A minimum salary is equivalent to about 16 dollars.

The accumulated inflation in eight months of 2022 was 60.5%according to official information.

The sectors with the largest price jumps in August compared to the previous month were communications with 81.8% due to adjustments in mobile telephony and internet rates, and education services with 12.5%, according to data from the issuer.

Figures on the performance of the economy have not been released since May 2019.

In Venezuela, almost 15 dollars a day must be earned to pay for the basic food basket of a family of 5 people, while the minimum wage is about 20 dollars (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Last month the Nicolás Maduro regime reported a year of economic improvement in Venezuela, while the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) projected the country’s growth at 10% for this year. Nevertheless, Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó denied that Venezuela’s economic activity has grown.

“In Venezuela, the only thing that grows is inequality. The sanctions forced the dictatorship to allow economic relaxation zones or bubbles, where mafias and tribes take advantage and where the majority of the country does not have access,” said the interim president.

Guaidó reiterated that the regime “lies to the country”, that the recovery “will come with democracy and guarantees” and that Venezuela “needs a real change”.

Along these lines, at the end of August a total of 69 economists, journalists, professors and other members of Venezuelan civil society demanded that the institutions managed by the Chavista regime the publication of updated figures on the country’s economic and social situation.

According to a report from the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas), In the Caribbean country, one must earn 15.68 dollars a day to pay for the basic food basket of a family of 5 people, which stood at 470.44 dollars in July, when the minimum wage is 126 bolívares, equivalent to at about 20 dollars.

They demanded that the Maduro regime publish updated figures in the face of a new collapse of the Venezuelan economy (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Last Friday, the dictator Maduro stated that with the reopening of the border with Colombia, scheduled for September 26, 2,000 million dollars of commercial exchange will be generated in the remainder of the year.

“Just with the opening of the border this year, it is estimated that we could reach 2,000 million dollars of commercial exchange between Colombia and Venezuela,” said the Chavista president in a televised act.

Maduro said that this amount can be reached with the “high quality” products that Colombia will sell and those that Venezuela will put on the market, which has an “exportable offer.”

“It’s not like before, things have changed, how nice to have good relations with Colombia and be able to speak honestly, claim the glorious history that saw us born from the sword of the Liberator Simón Bolívar,” he added.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroannounced that same day that on September 26 there will be an “opening” of the border with Venezuela, with the resumption of air connection and cargo transport, one more step towards the full normalization of relations that were broken in 2019 .

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

Keep reading:

Argentina once again occupied second place in the inflation ranking of Latin America behind Venezuela

Index of world economic freedom: the best and worst positioned countries and the two Latin American countries located among the most worrying cases

Venezuela and Colombia prepare for the reopening of their borders and the reactivation of commercial flights