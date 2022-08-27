Crisis in Venezuela: the bolivar devalued 21% against the dollar in just one week

File photo of a bus driver’s assistant holding 500,000 bolívar bills, each worth just $0.12, after Venezuela’s central bank announced it will cut six zeros from prices, in Caracas, Venezuela. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernández Viloria/File

The bolivar, the currency of Venezuela, was devalued a 21% against the dollar in a week, according to the report offered this Friday by the country’s Central Bank (BCV), which places the price of the US currency at 7.85 bolivars.

In the trading session last Friday, the dollar closed at 6.18 bolivars in the official market, which means an increase in the price of a 27%a rise that had not been seen in recent months and that it has a direct impact on the prices of goods and services, calculated, for the most part, in US currency.

On the other hand, the price of the dollar in the parallel marketwhich governs various transactions, increased by 23% passing from 6.95 bolivars to 8.56 this weekwhich devalued the local currency by 18%according to the portal Venezuela Dollar Monitorwhich offers the daily price taking into account several markers.

The authorities had been making efforts to contain the official exchange rate and so, the inflationby implementing a strategy that consists of controlling the demand for dollars, reducing the emission of bolivars, necessary to buy foreign currency, through the reduction of public spending and the restriction of bank credits.

However, as explained to the news agency EFE the chief economist of the Ecoanalítica firm, Luis Arturo Bárcenas, the regime of Nicolás Maduro recently carried out a “major injection” of bolivars in the economy after pressure from public workers, that have demanded the payment of labor benefits, in the midst of a lack of sufficient dollars to offset the increase in demand for this currency.

The expert explained that Venezuela “faces problems to generate foreign exchange in cash from oil sales” -its main source of income- due to the financial sanctions imposed against Russia for the war in Ukraine, since a large part of the payments received by the Caribbean country go through the Eurasian giant.

According to Bárcenas, the recent rise in the price of the dollar “reveals how fragile it is to maintain exchange stability through interventions for foreign exchange saleswithout attacking the problem of bottom”, which is, he pointed out, the lack of confidence and credibility of the Venezuelan in his currency and in the actions of the BCV.

After the rise in the price, some economists predict that inflation will accelerate in August, which registered in June and July monthly rates of 11.4% and 7.5%, respectively, the two highest increases so far this year.

(With information from EFE)

