Crisis worsens over salary in Delhi, senior doctors take mass casual leave, strike warning

New Delhi: Senior doctors of hospitals operated by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation took mass casual leave on Monday. In such a situation, the crisis regarding the pending salary of doctors in the hospitals run by the municipal bodies can be deepened because at present no solution is seen.

RR Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors Association (MCDA) said, "If our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike from tomorrow." MCDA is the association of senior permanent physicians of hospitals of the body which was established in 1974 and has around 1200 members. It also includes doctors from hospitals run by two other municipal corporations.

The MCDA had on Saturday threatened that its members of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) hospitals would take a collective casual leave if the arrears of the last three months were not released. He said that the Sangh had already given enough time to the concerned officials to resolve the issue and pay salaries, "but they did nothing to solve the problem and instead they did not appear to be affected by the pain of the doctors at all" .

The organization recently issued a statement expressing solidarity with the resident doctors of the Hindurao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, who were protesting for their unpaid salaries. Both the hospitals are run by NDMC. The MCDA had recently threatened an indefinite strike from October 19 but decided to postpone the strike decision in “public interest”. MCDA general secretary Maruti Sinha said that the Sangh had “unanimously decided to protest against our arrears of salary for the last three months” in an emergency general meeting on Saturday.

The MCDA said in a statement, “The first decision in the general body meeting was on Monday by all the senior doctors for mass casual leave. And if all the doctors, including the resident doctors, are not paid salary till Monday, then from Tuesday, the full strike by all senior doctors indefinitely. Apart from this, there was a threat to go on strike to focus on permanent solutions like handing over MCD health services to the Center. ”