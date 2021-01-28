Cristiano and Georgina are investigated after being accused of breaking restrictions amid the pandemic: the video of discord

The video that Georgina shared on social networks and generated the controversy

The romantic days they lived Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez for the model’s 27th birthday they were involved in a controversy after the accusation published by different Italian media such as La Gazzeta and The print, among others: they warn that both would have violated travel restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.

On her anniversary day, the Spanish had uploaded a story on her Instagram account of an intimate dinner in which you could see two dishes on a table covered in rose petals. Apparently this lavish banquet was held in a ski resort in Courmayeur, 150 kilometers from Turin.

Also, the popular influence uploaded a video to his social networks in which you could see the couple on top of a snowmobile; images that he later decided to delete. However, the footage was hung on the network because different users captured it and the scene quickly went viral, giving further support to the investigation.

Ronaldo and Georgina celebrated the model’s 27th birthday together (@georginagio)

As detailed by the sports newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo and Georgina spent Tuesday night in a hotel in Courmayeur and they were at the ski resort the next morning, before returning to Turin. A walk that could have been a dream if there were no restrictions in that country due to the pandemic.

According to the Italian rules in force to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the couple is not allowed to leave Turin, their municipality of residence located in the Piedmont region, from which they would have left to enter the neighboring Val d’Aoste region. Although neither of them was fined for the transfer to the hotel that was officially closed, the Portuguese star could receive a financial sanction.

Ronaldo’s romantic details for Georgina’s birthday

While the news agency EFE He reported that the Aosta Police avoided giving details for the moment as it was internal information, since AFP they contacted the club without receiving any comment.

Both regions are currently under the name “orange”, so It is forbidden to move between municipalities unless it is for emergencies or for work and the bars can only open until six in the afternoon, among other restrictions.

Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of the rest days by not being called up for what it was his team’s victory over Spal 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.

The 35-year-old footballer was already at the center of a controversy during the pandemic when he traveled to Portugal while Old lady he was in isolation after two positive cases. Ronaldo then tested positive and returned to Italy to spend a few weeks in isolation. At that time, the Italian Minister of Sports Vincenzo Spadafora accused the star of “violating” the restrictions.

