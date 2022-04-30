Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Checo Pérez (photos: Instagram/@schecoperez/@cristiano)

There is no doubt that one of the most recognized Mexican athletes of the moment is Sergio Pérezthe Mexican pilot of Red Bullwho seeks in this 2022 to become world champion of the formula 1a fact that would be historic for Mexico and Latin America.

Its popularity has reached such a dimension that in this month of April it became the second Mexican who is followed on Instagram by Cristiano Ronaldothe Manchester United footballer and Real Madrid’s historic goalscorer.

This unusual event for Aztec athletes was made known through social networks, especially for soccer fans, since one of the best players in the history of sports only followed a Mexican on his favorite social network.

For this reason, the arrival of Czech Pérez to his prestigious list of in a row caused a stir in fans of Sergio and soccer in Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo added Checo Pérez to his prestigious list of followers on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/@Cristiano)

The action became more relevant for fans of the formula 1 for a reason, and that is that the current world champion, Max Verstappenis not followed by the historical scorer of the Portuguese national team.

Czech Pérez yes follow Cristiano Ronaldo on social networks and has been doing so for several months; however, it seems that his Dutch teammate does not share this fondness for the number 7 of the Red Devilssince he doesn’t follow him on Instagram.

It should be remembered that, among the recalcitrant fans of the Mexican pilot and the duo that he makes up with MadMaxthere is special exaltation because Verstappen does not follow Sergio on Instagramdespite tagging it in different posts.

Sergio Pérez is the second Mexican that Cristiano Ronaldo follows on Instagram (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Czech Pérez He became the second Mexican to be followed by Cristiano on Instagram, only behind Saúl Canelo Álvarezthe undisputed 168-pound boxing champion, who had been on the list for a few years.

As he Canelo how Ronaldo they follow each other, as happens with Sergio, in a scene that represents the great popularity and success of the two greatest representatives of Mexican sports today.

On the one hand, Saul Alvarez is consolidated at the top of boxing and is considered by various lists as the best Pound for Pound of the actuality in the discipline; while in motorsport, Sergio Pérez finally arrived at a leading team in the championship with which he can fight for podiums and victories every weekend.

(Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS and Twitter @SChecoPerez)

While Canelo Álvarez is already consolidated at the top of international boxing, Sergio seeks to carve out a space between top of the elite of motorsportwhere he has already competed since 2011.

Sergio’s goal is to be crowned World Champion on the formula 1a goal for which he can seriously fight during 2022, and thus become the fifth Latin American driver to achieve the coveted Drivers’ World Cup.

Everything seems to indicate that his popularity has already reached the great figures of international sport, since before the only pilot who followed Cristiano Ronaldo on instagram it was Lewis Hamilton. Now you share that site with Czech Pérezthe Latin emblem of the formula 1 currently.

