Cristiano Ronaldo and a new record at 36: he became the top scorer in history at the national team level

Finally goal number 111 arrived so that his name is more weighted in the history of world football. Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record against Ireland on Wednesday after make two goals and beat Iranian Ali Daei (they were tied) as the top scorer at the national level. In the match played at the stadium Do Algarve against Ireland, for matchday four of Group A of the UEFA Qualifiers en route to the World Cup, the animal turned the story around the clock and made his team win 2-1 after missing a penalty in the first half.

With this victory rescued in injury time for his maximum figure with two lethal headshots, the Portuguese were left alone as leaders in their area (the weekend will be free, while next Tuesday they will visit Azerbaijan, an appointment that Cristiano will miss due to accumulation of yellows).

With 109 shouts in 179 international matches so far, it was practically sung that CR7 he would break the record in solitude to be at the top. At 36, the Portuguese also has the marks top scorer in history in the Champions League (134), in Real Madrid (450), in the Eurocup (14) and in European teams, when he overtook Hungarian Ferenc Puskas (84) during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Ronaldo deserves this record”, Daei had recently assured when asked about the possibility of losing the lead at the hands of the current Manchester United player.

The Shahriar (the Rey in Persian), 52 years old and retired since 2007, paid tribute to the Portuguese captain when he equaled his 109 goals with the double scored against France (2-2) during Euro 2020.

“Congratulations to Cristiano, who is now one goal away from breaking the international goal record (…). I am honored that this milestone will soon belong to Ronaldo “the former Bayern Munich player wrote on his Instagram profile. “I think Ronaldo deserves this record. The fact that he can reach me is also a record for me ”, he had declared to the Spanish sports newspaper As a few days before the game.

After his retirement in 2007 Ali Daei, from Iran, was the second top scorer at the national level (Reuters)

After being at the top of the gunner table, the winner of five Ballon d’Or now you just have to stretch your brand to make it difficult for the next challenger. To do this, Portugal’s coach Fernando Santos will have to continue betting on him in attack. The next commitments of the Lusitanian international team will be the friendly against Qatar (this Saturday) and the duel for the qualifying round against Azerbaijan of 7/9.

And CR7 arrives to play the exhibition match against the host of the next World Cup event (he was suspended for the next official duel for having received a yellow after removing his shirt in the celebration of his second goal). another record, today in the hands of his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos: will become the footballer with the most international appearances of the European teams.

The Portuguese who began his international career in August 2003 will surpass the 180 international matches of the Spanish defender, not summoned with the Roja due to injury.

Ronaldo reached 110 goals with the Portuguese national team (Reuters)

There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo will want to help his country qualify for him Qatar World Cup (at the end of December 2022), which will be, according to him, his last. The footballer, who will soon be 38 years old, would have the opportunity to enter the select club of players who have participated in five World Cups, like the Italian Gianluigi Buffon, the German Lothar Matthäus and presumably the Argentine Lionel Messi. That will be the Portuguese’s last chance to win this competition, the only major tournament missing from his impressive record.

