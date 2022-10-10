Cristiano Ronaldo broke the drought at Manchester United and appealed a striking performance to celebrate his 700th goal

From the hand of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United he stayed with the classic before Everton by the date 10 of the Premier League. The Red Devils won 2-1, thanks to goals from Antony and the Portuguese; Iwobi had opened the account for the local cast commanded by Frank Lampard.

With his conquest, CR7 broke the five-month drought and scored his first goal of the Premier League season. Also, this goal allowed him to convert 700 of his career at club level. It all started at Sporting Lisbon in his country, with whom he scored 5 goals in 34 matches. He later made the leap to Real Madrid in Spain. With the ‘White House’ he broke all records, since he is not only the club’s top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games.

Later, at Juventus in Italy, he was present on the scoreboard 101 times, made throughout 134 duels. With Manchester United he had two stages: the first from 2003 to 2009. And the recent one that dates from 2021 to the present. He in total he made 144 goals in 340 games.

It is worth remembering that in addition to being the Top scorer at club level, Cristiano Ronaldo is also top scorer at national team level with 117 and in the history of football he has 817.

The Portuguese had a superb definition at 44 minutes of the first half. After a great clearance by Casemiro, he dived at full speed and when entering the area he finished low with his left foot, below goalkeeper Pickford.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Everton and reached a historic figure in his romance with the goal. The striking performance in his goal 700 (ESPN)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration did not go unnoticed: he closed his eyes and joined his hands at chest height. The interpretations were varied, but the vast majority on social networks agreed that it was a gesture by the footballer for the critics who had given him up for dead.

This goal was one of the last plays of the game. Manchester United came out of their area with goalkeeper David de Gea, who opened with Lisandro Martínez who was placed on the left side. The Argentine played with Marcus Rashford and he did it with Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder tried to find a teammate, but the ball had no recipient and, failing that, it was used by Alex Iwobi.

The Nigerian midfielder took that ball and drove in a vertical direction. In fact, he tried to dribble past Casemiro, but the former Real Madrid player was attentive and came out of the feint with flying colors. In that sense, he stole the ball and gave it a precise pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, who ran down the left sector. The Portuguese entered the Everton area and took a low left-footed shot that beat the goal defended by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

