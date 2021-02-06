Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday as a family and made a deep assessment of his life on social networks

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their children: Cris Jr., Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina (Photo: @cristiano)

Due to his high football level, it may seem that Cristiano Ronaldo he still has several years of career. But the Portuguese attacker of the Juventus met this friday 36 years, so its trajectory is in the final stretch. He has come a long way to become one of the best of his time and he wrote about that on social media.

Cristiano He posted a photo on Instagram celebrating his new life anniversary with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their four children: Cris Jr., Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina. In the image they all appear at the table next to a cake that has the colors of the flag of Portugal.

In said publication, CR7 took the opportunity to make a deep balance on his football journey and also thanked all the fans for the greetings on his birthday.

“I am 36 years old, amazing! It seems like it all started yesterday, but this it has been a journey full of adventures and stories to remember. The first ball, the first team, the first goal … Time flies!“Wrote the Portuguese striker.

Through their networks, Ronaldo He took the opportunity to thank the fans of each place he visited: “From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turin, everyone is in my heart. I always gave everything I could and always tried to show my best version. In return I received your love and admiration, presence and all the support. And so, I can never thank you enough, nothing would have happened without you. “

Cristiano Ronaldo has 22 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season (Photo: EFE)

In closing, Cristiano, who has 22 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season with the Juve, joked about the number of campaigns he has left at a professional level and reiterated the recognition for his fans.

“Today I am celebrating my 36th birthday in my 20th year as a professional. Sorry, but I can’t promise another 20 more years of this. I can only promise that as long as I continue, they will never receive less than 100% from me. Thank you all very much for your support and for the messages ”, he concluded.

