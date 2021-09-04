Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his entry into the Guinness Book: the phrase that shows his inexhaustible ambition for goals

Cristiano Ronaldo became the top national team scorer of all time (Photo: REUTERS)

Time passes and Cristiano Ronaldo it is still at the top, reaping titles and breaking records. To the 36 years, the Portuguese footballer has become the top scorer in history in national teams and has entered the Guinness Book of Records. And in the last hours, he has celebrated that milestone through social networks, with a phrase that shows his desire to continue scoring goals.

“Thanks to the Guiness World Records. It is always good to be recognized as a world record. Let’s keep trying to put the numbers even higher! “, wrote CR7 in a post on his Instagram account where he exhibited the certificate.

Those closing words imply that he is not going to settle for the two goals he scored in the Algarve Stadium for the victory of Portugal upon Ireland in the European Qualifiers for him Qatar World Cup 2022. With those two goals, Ronaldo arrived at 111 annotations and surpassed the mark he shared with the Iranian Ali Daei.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s publication to celebrate his entry into the Guinness Record.

After taking another step in the great history of world football, Cristiano now moved to Manchester to materialize his return to Old Trafford after 12 years. Yes OK Portugal has on the agenda a friendly before Qatar and a commitment to Azerbaijan qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the 36-year-old gunner received permission to fly to England.

It is that in addition to scoring two important goals for his team, CR7 He received a yellow card in the match against Ireland and must meet a suspension date, that is why the Portuguese federation allowed him to be released from the group for the next matches of the national team to start his new stage in the Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts his new stage at Manchester United (Photo: @ManUtd)

Thus, Cristiano will be able to join the group of players who remained working under the orders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and arrive better prepared for his first game, which will probably be against him Newcastle United on Old Trafford Saturday 11 of September. All fans of the Red Devils they look forward to seeing the Portuguese star again with him dorsal 7, the one with which he shone between 2003 and 2009.

