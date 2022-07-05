Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up for Manchester United’s first training session and fueled rumors of his departure

The Portuguese star did not show up for Manchester United’s first training session. Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton

World football is waiting for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. is that the Portuguese did not show up at the start of Manchester United’s pre-season and it is possible that he does not want to continue in the British club, according to what the striker’s environment revealed to the European press.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was scheduled to start the preseason but did not attend what should have been his first training session under Erik Ten Hag, citing family reasons” noted the Spanish newspaper Sports world.

As reported by the press Old continentthe former player of Real Madrid y Juventus, 37 years old, hasthe intention to leave the Old Trafford club and would have communicated his decision to the United directors”. “The objective of CR7 es play in a team with aspirations to win the Champions League and he has already given the order to his representative, jorge mendesso that you can find a destination that meets your expectations” maintain the international portals.

However at Manchester United”they do not consider the departure of the Portuguese” something that was under discussion during the last recess last January but that was not seen “with good eyes” by the British entity.

The Lusitanian star disputed the Champions League for 19 seasons in a row. The scorer would be very disappointed by the fact that the Manchester United failed to qualify for the next edition of the most coveted competition on the planet, as the team finished sixth in the Premier League.

Despite the arrival of a renowned coach, the Dutchman Erik Ten Hagcoming from ajax amsterdam, Cristiano Ronaldo does not think that Manchester United will be able to fight at the highest level in the immediate future.

In the twilight of his career, the Portuguese, five times Ballon d’Orwho has left one year contract with Red Devils, I would like to go to a club classified to the Championsa competition in which he is the top scorer.

In any event, the leaders of the UK institution state categorically that his star player is not for sale. Despite a season in which he did not shine, the legend was the top scorer in the Manchester United with 24 goals.

Meanwhile, from spain they assured that the footballer You already have some options to emigrate. The first positioned to get their services is the Chelsea from the new owner Todd Boehly, and the second option is Bayern Munich.

