Cristiano Ronaldo did not train at Juventus and his coach confirmed that he will leave: the Argentine who could replace him

Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to his teammates at Juventu (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The end of the pass market in Europe will be electrifying. In the absence of a few days for the closing (in the main leagues it ends on August 31) Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main attractions. The Portuguese made the decision to leave Juventus and everything indicates that his career would continue in the Premier League. Despite the rumors about Manchester City, it was United that accelerated fully in the last hours and would be the club that would be closest to signing him.

The scorer was present this morning at the Cortinassa Sports Center (the complex of the Old lady) to say goodbye to his classmates and did not do the practice under the orders of the technical director Massimiliano Allegri. After approximately 40 minutes, the Portuguese left the establishment without making a statement. The Italian press maintains that yesterday he had already removed his belongings from the locker room.

“ Talking to him yesterday he told me that he has no intention of staying. He has not trained today and that is why he is not called up for tomorrow. I am not disappointed, you have made your choice. He has given his contribution in these three years and now life goes on, as usual. Sivori, Platini, Del Piero and Buffon have passed through Juve, great champions, but Juventus remains and that is the most important thing, “said the coach at a press conference.

Given this scenario, the Portuguese will not be part of the roster of footballers who will face Empoli tomorrow, from 3:45 pm (Argentina time). Those from Turin started their way with a 2 to 2 equality against Udinese in Friuli (the former Real Madrid and Manchester United were substitutes and entered the complement).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola met repeatedly during the classics between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Juve, aware of the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo within the team (last season he scored 36 goals – he was Calcio’s top scorer, with 29 conquests – and provided 4 assists in 44 presentations), he began to study the passing market to find a replacement.

So much Mediaset What Tuttosport they report that Mino Raiola was present in Turin to bring the name of Moise Kean closer, who knew how to defend the Juventus shirt and whose pass belongs to Everton of the Premier League. The 21-year-old forward is coming off a good season while on loan at Paris Saint Germain, scoring 17 goals and providing 1 assist in 41 appearances.

Mauro Icardi, an old longing for Juventus (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Massimiliano Allegri, for his part, prefers to charge for Mauro Icardi, an old desire of the institution. While PSG need to sell to balance their accounts after their shocking transfer market, Kylian Mbappé’s likely departure for Real Madrid could change the equation. The French would ask for about 50 million euros for the Argentine who knew how to shine in Calcio with the Inter shirt.

Another name that rang out strongly is that of the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. Even in the club White black They tried to include his name in the negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Pep Guardiola does not want to know anything about getting rid of the South American gunner. The names of Antoinne Griezman (Barcelona), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) and Timo Werner (Chelsea), but they seem impossible from the economic point of view.

Against this background, two young promises of Italian football appear as an option. The names are those of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori, Sassuolo futbolistas. The first is 22 years old and comes from scoring 12 goals and giving two assists in 29 appearances last season. The second, 21 years old and brand new champion of the Eurocup with the Azzurra, scored 6 goals and gave 3 ratings in 28 games.

KEEP READING:

Manchester battle: United surprised City and accelerated to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

The day that Cristiano Ronaldo assured that he would never play for Manchester City: “It’s not about money, it’s about passion”

The former Juventus president assured that signing Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake: “The sooner he leaves, the better”