Cristiano Ronaldo exploded against criticism: “One day is perfect and the other we are rubbish”

The win last weekend for 3-0 before him Tottenham brought some relief to the privacy of the campus Manchester United. The hard fall by 5-0 in the previous match against him Liverpool it had generated dense clouds and had left the coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the tightrope, but the recent triumph gave him some oxygen. In that framework, Cristiano Ronaldo took direct aim at the team’s critics.

“United are very big and the criticism is always there. It doesn’t bother me because I have played soccer for 18 years, so I know one day is perfect and another day we are trash; we have to deal with that, “said the Portuguese in dialogue with the chain Sky Sports after scoring the first goal and assisting Edinson Cavani in the second of the victory against Spurs.

Regarding the path that the Red Devils had been taking in the previous Saturday’s victory, he stated: “It was hard. We weren’t expecting the last two results in the Premier League. But I hope this time we have turned the page ”.

“Everyone knows their role in the team, He is not only the coach that many point toThey are also the players, ”he concluded in a sort of defense for Solskjaer, who I can assert himself in office. On the contrary, the one who could not ensure its continuity was Nuno Espírito Santo, who after the match sealed his departure as Tottenham coach after only four months of work.

Cristiano, who has scored seven goals in 806 minutes since his return to United and a few days ago announced that he will be a father again with Georgina Rodríguez, is expected to start next Tuesday in the duel against Atalanta in Bergamo for a new Group date F of the Champions League. After having lost surprisingly on the opening day against Young Boys, the Manchester team settled into positions with successive victories against Villarreal and later against the aforementioned Italian team. The match will not only serve to take a key step towards qualifying for the next round of the European competition, but also to reaffirm Solskjaer’s continuity at the head of the team.

