Cristiano Ronaldo gave Manchester United an ultimatum: concern about his possible departure from the club

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United if the English team does not qualify for the Champions League (REUTERS / Chris Radburn)

Manchester United was aiming to be one of the main entertainers of the season by being one of the institutions that made the most noise in the transfer market by landing Jadon Sancho (85 million euros to Borussia Dortmund), Raphaël Varane (40 million to Real Madrid) and Cristiano Ronaldo (15 million to Juventus). However, things did not go as planned at the Old Trafford offices. The team’s progress is very irregular, so the leadership gave a change of direction by firing Ole Gunnar Solskjær and opting for the German Ralf Rangnick.

Despite the change of technical director, the Red Devils they do not find regularity, something that worries CR7. The striker, who is in the last part of his career, seeks to be part of a winning cast and, as expressed by The SunHe sent an ultimatum to the leadership.

The British newspaper maintains that the representatives of the Portuguese forward have spoken last week with Richard Arnold, who will become the new executive director of the club in February. During this meeting, the hard core of the Portuguese was clear with the boss of United: The athlete is concerned about the progress of the team and they slipped that if Cristiano fails to qualify for the next Champions League, he could change his horizon.

The Red Devils, after 20 presentations, they only accumulate 32 units, product of 9 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses. These numbers place it in seventh place, 24 behind the leader Manchester City and 5 behind West Ham, the last to obtain a ticket to the highest international competition.

The bug, at 36, is still in force and is one of the main figures of the team. Since his return to Old Trafford he defended the red jersey 21 times, where he scored 14 points and provided three assists. His conquests were vital to get into the round of 16 of the current Champions League, where he will face Atlético Madrid del cholos Simeone. The first leg will be on Wednesday, February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano, while the return will be in England on Tuesday, March 15.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the Portuguese has made it clear that he is not comfortable at United. “Manchester United must compete for important things. We have to change that. I didn’t come here to fight for sixth place or seventh place or fifth place. I do not accept that our mentality is less than getting into the top three of the Premier League, ”he said a week ago.

“It’s a new year, a new life and I hope that United can be at the level that the fans deserve. I know we are capable of changing things. I know the way to do it, but I’m not going to tell it because it would be unethical. What I can tell you is that we can do better. All of us. I’m here to compete and win”, added the striker.

KEEP READING:

Who voted Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and the great figures in The Best awards

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he could continue his career in Brazil: “Everything is possible”

Cristiano Ronaldo fueled the Manchester United crisis with his strong sayings: “I didn’t come to fight for sixth place”