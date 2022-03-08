Cristiano Ronaldo, in the eye of the storm: doubts about his injury and the gesture that caused discomfort in his Manchester United teammates

No medical part has detailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury (Reuters)

At this point in the season the Manchester United from Cristiano Ronaldo He has failed to meet the expectations that existed at the beginning of the campaign when the return of the Portuguese striker was announced. After the hard fall 4-1 in the derby against City this weekend, doubts and questions against the team have multiplied and the gunner is in the eye of the storm.

The 37-year-old footballer missed the Clásico due to a hip injury and, instead of supporting his teammates in the Etihad StadiumHe took a flight with his family to Portugal. According to the information published by the site The Athleticthis attitude has generated surprise in the locker room since several footballers expected to have the support of CR7.

The article indicates that some team figures believed that his presence would have been beneficial for the team that succumbed on the field of play and was widely surpassed by the team led by Pep Guardiola. Furthermore, this defeat left the Manchester United fifth in the standings, out of the qualifying zone to the next Champions League.

As if this were not enough, there are doubts about the state of health of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is that the former footballer of the club became a sports analyst Roy Kean he made his suspicions public on the chain Sky Sports cWhen he demanded further explanations from the club: “I just don’t like it when the coach (Ralf Rangnick) talks about this hip flexor, I don’t understand it. We talked about Ronaldo being kind of a machine, he rarely gets injured and every once in a while he comes out with something like that and says hip flexor. It doesn’t fit me”.

The Irishman who played for more than 10 years with the red box and was a teammate of CR7 He insisted that a discomfort in the hip flexor is not a sufficient reason for the Portuguese to be absent from such a commitment. For this reason, he asked for details if it is a tear, a strain or what kind of inconvenience the scorer is suffering from. In addition, hinted that perhaps the reasons for his marginalization are not linked to an injury, but to another reason that is unknown.

This happens while on social networks, Katiasister of Cristiano Ronaldo He “liked” a publication that indicated that the Portuguese was in perfect condition: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and he is not sick. The man is 100%. Good morning to those of you who, like me, are sad and angry that Rangnick decided to ruin Sunday for us by taking CR7 of the derby against Manchester City simply for tactical reasons, to defend himself more in the game ”, indicated the post that likeó Ronaldo’s sister.

On the horizon of Manchester United is the duel against Tottenham for matchday 29 of the Premier League this weekend and then on March 15 the rematch against Atletico Madrid for the round of 16 of the Championsthen from 1 to 1 in the Wanda Metropolitano. It is expected that Cristiano be available for both meetings.

