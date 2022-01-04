Cristiano Ronaldo installed a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in his mansion: what does he use it for

Cristiano Ronaldo bought a hyperbaric oxygen chamber

The obsession with health and taking care of your body is not a novelty in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo, who with 36 years maintains a competitive level that allows him to be one of the great figures of the Premier League. The Portuguese has followed a strict diet for years that he accompanies with a demanding exercise routine that helps him stay current and avoid injuries. Now, the forward has added a new acquisition to his home to continue taking care of himself.

As revealed exclusively by the British site The Sun, the gunner of the Manchester United bought a few months ago a hyperbaric oxygen therapy machine which he installed in the mansion he owns in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez and their children. “Everyone knows that Cristiano is a fitness fanatic and is totally dedicated to being in the best possible shape. He has used oxygen chambers before in his career, but they are not that easy to find in the UK, so he decided to buy one and install it in his home.. It means that if you ever feel a pinch (in a muscle), you can use it and reap the benefits. These are the reasons why so few games are lost due to injury ”, revealed an anonymous source to the English portal.

“Hyperbaric Chambers are medical devices created to carry out Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in a non-invasive and safe way,” explains the specialized company Biobarica on its website where it is indicated that “The patient breathes high concentrations of oxygen at a pressure higher than normal atmospheric pressure.”

These types of sessions are applied for various pathologies, but in what refers specifically to what is related to sports, it exerts a powerful analgesic effect, reduces acute and chronic inflammation, stimulates the regeneration of injured tissues, relieves neuropathic pain and helps to fight infections. In addition, in rehabilitations it deflates the tissues of the nervous system, accelerates motor rehabilitation and improves sensory function. That is why it is beneficial in shortening recovery times.

Cristiano Ronaldo always seeks to be in perfect physical condition (Reuters)

High performance athletes often use it for muscle injuries. Rafael Nadal, Sergio Agüero and LeBron James are some of the cases that join that of CR7Although the Portuguese went one step further by buying one to install in his home. There are even no official records that an athlete has one in their home and they are not usually sold to private users.

The effectiveness of this type of therapy is widely proven. Since the 1940s, more than 19,000 scientific papers have been published on the applications and benefits of this treatment. in different pathologies that go beyond the Diver’s Decompressive Disease and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, for which it was indicated in the beginning.

There are different types of hyperbaric chambers and in Europe a single session can cost around USD 100, but, depending on the treatment, up to 20 sessions may be needed, so it is not considered an accessible tool.

This acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo it is not the first. As reported by the newspaper The Sun in October, the forward of the Manchester United she disbursed a considerable amount of money to get her cryotherapy chamber back, a device that gives ice baths at temperatures close to -200 ° C to help treat muscle pain and rehabilitate human tissue . It is valued at almost USD 70,000 and he had it brought from Turin (Italy), where he previously lived.

This method based on the cooling of the body that CR7 It is used mostly after matches to recover. It is quite common in the world of football but few players have it at home, they generally take advantage of this technology in the facilities of their respective clubs.

KEEP READING:

The swap of strikers that Barcelona and Manchester United analyze

Leeds United ended the slump and Bielsa let off steam with a hug that went viral: “It’s a relief”

Pochettino spoke of the present of PSG: what he said about Messi’s COVID and the future of Mbappé

After contracting coronavirus, when could Lionel Messi play at PSG again?