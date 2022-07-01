Cristiano Ronaldo is close to moving to another club in Europe: “July 7 could be the day”

Cristiano, with the Portugal shirt. Today he is on vacation (REUTERS / Pedro Nunes)

The continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Manchester United It remains unknown: the 37-year-old striker has one more year of contract with the English cast, but through his agent he flirted with several institutions, since he did not notice throughout the last season that the Red Devils have with a project that will lead him to fight for titles again. In recent days, there was even discomfort in the owner of his file after jorge mendesCR7 agent, had a meeting with Todd Boehlynew owner of Chelsea after buying the club from Roman Abramovich.

In this context, the interested parties emerged. One of them was the Sporting Lisbon, where the attacker took his first steps in the elite. Other, the Bayern Munich, which is looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. And also the Romabrand new champion of the Conference League under the tutelage of Jose Mourinhoold acquaintance of the Portuguese star.

“I know from various sources that Roma are trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and July 7 could be the announcement date. It is an indiscretion, but it circulates insistently in the world of football. By chance I spoke with a friend who works on television and who found out about the negotiations for Cristiano from an important club manager at a dinner a few days ago, ”revealed the former player Angelo Di Livio in the program 1927 in Retesport.

Why is that day highlighted on the calendar? Supposedly, for a marketing action. 7 is Cristiano’s emblematic number, the number he used the most throughout his career. If it materializes, it would be the second stage of CR7 in Serie A in Italy, after his successful passage through Juventus between 2018 and 2021, with five titles as a harvest.

Ronaldo and Mourinho, in their time together at Real Madrid (Imago/Shutterstock)



“I know from a very reputable person that Roma are trying to get Cristiano Ronaldo by all means. Details will have to be ironed out, due to image rights, but I know he will leave United”, he added Fabio Petruzziformer defender of the cast of the Italian capital for more than a decade.

Cristiano, who like Messi aims to arrive in the best shape at the 2022 Qatar World Cup that begins in November, is facing the possibility of reissuing his partnership with Mourinho, who excelled at Real Madrid. With Mou on the substitute bench, Ronaldo took three Olympic laps, scoring 168 goals and giving 49 assists.

As proof of its validity, in the last season signed 24 goals in 38 gamesa performance well above what Manchester United offered, which potentially threatened to fight for everything, but barely managed to secure a place in the next Europa League by finishing in sixth place in the Premier League standings, with a record of 16 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses.

