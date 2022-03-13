Cristiano Ronaldo kept the most discussed record: he scored a hat-trick and became the top scorer in football history

* Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal

There is no record that can resist Cristiano Ronaldowho to his 37 years continues to break historical records. The Portuguese star scored three goals for the victory of Manchester United by 3-2 about him Tottenham on the Premier League and became the top scorer of all time ahead of the Austrian player Josef Bicanwho was the record holder until then.

On Old Traffordwithin the framework of date 29 of the English league, Cristiano opened the scoring near the 12th minute of the first half. With a shot of almost 30 meters that stamped the ball in the upper right corner, the Portuguese gunner came with that cry to the 805 goals in his professional career and tied for Bicanaccording to statistics from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). After what Harry Kane scored the partial equalizer from the penalty spot, CR7 appeared again in minute 37 game for United to regain the advantage and become the player with the most goals in history: he pushed a center from Jadon Sancho and arrived at 806 goals officials between clubs and national team.

* Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal

And the third in the game, his goal number 807 as a professional, he arrived at the close of the game, after Tottenham equalized thanks to a goal against Harry Maguire. At minute 80, Cristiano Ronaldo rose higher than anyone else in the area to head in a corner kick taken by Alex Telles and signed the 3-2 for your team.

Ronaldo reached the 807 goals on 1110 matches scored for different teams: Sporting Lisbon (5), Manchester United (135), Real Madrid (450), Juventus (101), Portugal national team (115). His first goal was in 2002 for Sporting against Moreirense in the Portuguese League. And, judging by his level, he will still be able to continue adding to his numbers for a few more seasons.

This is one of the most debated records in the world of football because the statistics differ according to the entities that record them, taking into account the complication of obtaining data from the oldest matches.. The discussion is such that more than a year ago, when CR7 signed the 760 goal while playing for Juventus, many media had already ensured that he had surpassed Bican who was identified only 759 screams.

The figures provided by the IFFHS were validated by FIFA in September 2020 in an article published on its official site on “the story of Josef Bican” and supported the 805 goals in 530 games. “Pepi is credited with 805 goals in 530 games during his career; that is, an average of 1.52 goals per game! It is a better balance than that of Romario, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo himself. Not even O Rei Pelé, who claims to have scored 1,283 goals, did better. The legendary Brazilian includes in his total the goals scored in unofficial matches, and if we do the same with Bican, his harvest is estimated at 1,468 goals, although these figures are difficult to verify given his seniority, “they detailed in that article.

For its part, Josef Bicanwhose sporting career spanned 530 games played from 1931 to 1955, he scored most of his goals with the Slavia de Prague (427 goals in 221 games) and played for the national teams of his Austria and Czechoslovakia. He retired at 42 years as the top scorer in football history, according to the FIFA. The detail is that if the records of the Czech Republic federation are taken, Cristiano would still have 14 touchdowns to equal Bican since in January 2021 they published a statement ensuring that Pepi accumulated 821 points in his official career.

An article from the Czech Federation where they recognize Josef Bican as the top scorer in history with 821 goals

Now, according to these statistics endorsed by FIFA, the top scorers in the history of football in official matches are Cristiano Ronaldo (807), Josef Bican (805) Leo Messi (759), Skin (757) and Romario (745), with only Cristiano and Messi in activity.

However, there are some controversies that go beyond those mentioned. For example, King Pelé has repeatedly insisted that he has overcome 1,000 goals in his carrer. “Pelé scored 1,091 goals for Santos. In the accounts of the specialized press, the King of Soccer scored 643 in competitions and the 448 goals scored in matches and friendly competitions were ostracized, as if they had less value than the others”, was one of the paragraphs published by Santos of Brazil on its official website when Messi it had happened in December 2020.

Regardless of the debate, no one can argue that Cristiano Ronaldo is still valid. Although the Manchester United has performed below expectations this season, where Ralph Rangnick was hired to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but without achieving the necessary constancy, CR7 He is always a goal guarantee for his team: he has 17 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season.

In addition to achieving the world record, the bug He has also become the fourth top scorer in the history of the Manchester United with 96 goalsone more than the Dutch got Ruud van Nistelrooy during your stay in Old Trafford.

