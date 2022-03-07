Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Manchester derby and United were crushed 4-1 by Guardiola’s City

Another very unhappy classic for him Manchester Unitedwhich are going through a rather turbulent season despite the fact that they made several renowned additions, including that of Cristiano Ronaldo. But the Portuguese star could not be present in the derby against Manchester City this Sunday due to physical problems in the hip and his team was crushed by 4-1 on his visit to Etihad Stadium for the twenty-eighth day of the Premier League.

Ralph Rangnick felt the lack of CR7 -low due to a problem in the hip flexor- in a match where his coaches were widely surpassed by the pupils of Pep Guardiolawho was forced to win to regain the six-point lead over the Liverpoolwho had beaten the West Ham (1-0) on Saturday and had moved just three units off the lead.

a magnificent Kevin de Bruynewho signed a brace and an assist, plus the contribution of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, were enough for a United whose defensive fragility once again condemned it to one more defeat against its greatest enemy in the city. The Belgian midfielder played a masterful game as City recorded their ninth derby win since he arrived Guardiola to the sky blue bench in 2016.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were the figures of Manchester City in the classic against United (Photo: REUTERS)

Without Cristianothe German manager of the Red Devils decided to play with Bruno Fernandes of false ‘9’ and Elanga and Sancho on the wings, but it was not a very effective plan. Within five minutes, De Bruyne He opened the scoring and from there the local team brought out their hierarchy to control the game.

Although Jadon Sancho He scored a fantastic goal after dribbling past Rodri for set momentary equality, Citizens they did not take long to recover the domain and made a lot of work to David De Geawho conceded four goals but also saved some balls that were destined for the net.

The Spanish goalkeeper showed off with a couple of covers but only managed to make up the shortcomings of a Manchester United who ended up handcuffed before the City. In the last ten minutes, the superiority was total and the 4-1 It was the final result.

Manchester City remains at the top of the Premier League standings (Photo: Reuters)

Those led by Guardiola managed to regain their six-point lead over Liverpoolwhich has one game less, while the United said goodbye to fourth place, in favor of a Arsenal FC that takes him a point and has three games less. The Red Devils they have only won two of their last eight matches in all competitions and next day they have a vital duel against Tottenham Hotspur to try to regain ground in the English league.

