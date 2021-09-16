Cristiano Ronaldo moved from his Manchester mansion due to an unexpected discomfort

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to move house in Manchester

After becoming an idol at Real Madrid and standing out with the Juventus shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to return to Manchester United, a club in which he shone between 2003 and 2009 after his emergence with the Sporting Lisbon shirt. With the Red Devils jersey he won 10 titles: an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Premier League, two Community Shields, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

At 36, the Portuguese continues to be decisive on the field of play, contributing three goals in two presentations (two against Newcastle and one against Young Boys of Switzerland). His return to England generated a significant stir and everything that happens around him is news.

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to move due to the noise of the sheep in the morning (georginagio)

As reported The Sun, CR7 and his family had to make a drastic decision in recent days. They chose to leave the luxurious mansion they had chosen to live in for an unexpected reason: the loud noises generated in the morning by a group of sheep.

This property seemed ideal for the Ronaldo clan, as it had a high-tech gym with pool and Jacuzzi, double garage, sauna, cinema room for their children, rooms with bathroom and dressing room, and several terraces overlooking the huge green space. surrounding the property. However, the British newspaper reported that the family moved in less than a week having arrived in England due to the commotion generated by the sheep and for security reasons.

Georgina Rodríguez with her children, playing with the sheep (georginagio)

“While the property is beautiful and set in rolling fields and forests, it is also It was close to sheep that are very noisy early in the morning. Ronaldo is a true professional who cares a lot about rest and recovery after the games, so it was decided that it was better for him and his family to move, “said a source consulted by the newspaper.

Two weeks ago, Georgina Rodríguez, the athlete’s partner, uploaded to his account Instagram family photos in which it was possible to observe how the children played with the animals.

What’s more, the property is located near a public road, whereby you can easily see the interior of the house through its large windows.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez (Georginagio)

Given this scenario, the top scorer at the national team level, was inclined to move to another home located in the Cheshire neighborhood. It has a swimming pool, movie theater, garage for four cars (an important point for the soccer player, since it has an important collection of luxury cars), closed circuit television cameras, electric gates and guards patrolling the area.

According to the real estate agency, this is a unique property because “its gardens hide the view of the house.” This mansion is close to the one he used for much of his early period at the English institution.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club with the clear intention of succeeding under the technical guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and shining again in the Theater of Dreams. “I have returned to United for two reasons. The first, because I love the club. The second is because I love the winning mentality in this club. I’m not back to be a cheerleader. If you want to succeed, you need to love this club from the bottom of your heart. They have to eat, sleep and fight with the club in mind. Whether they play or not, they have to support their teammates and give 100% for the club. I am here to win and nothing more. To give us joy. I want to be happy, what about you? You are all incredible players and I believe in you, otherwise I would not have come back. People will support us if we give our best ”, harangued the Portuguese before his teammates.

