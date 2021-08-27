Cristiano Ronaldo reached an agreement with Manchester City: Juventus’ demands to sell it

Cristiano Ronaldo lives an uncertain future at Juventus (Reuters)

The transfer market is experiencing a few intense last days before the curtain of negotiations is lowered. While in Paris they define what will happen to Kylian Mbappé, 775 kilometers away another of the great novels of this year is defined: Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to leave Turin.

The Spanish newspaper AS assured in the last hours that the Portuguese soccer player reached a contractual agreement with Manchester City, but now the obstacles are on the side of the Juventus. The journalist Mirko Calemme of that newspaper explained that CR7 could sign until 2023 with a salary of 15 million euros net.

In front of that board, this Thursday a key meeting was held between the leaders of the Old lady and the media representative of the Portuguese Jorge Méndes. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the dome of the Turin club assured that they did not want to continue delaying the negotiations and they put on the tables the conditions to let him go to English football.

The problem would be that the owner of the citizens, Sheikh Mansour, you would not be willing to invest money in your contract and intends to sign the Portuguese star for free, as clarified by the Corriere dello Sport.

Juventus, however, would have refused to comply with the wishes of the Arab sheikh: seek to receive between 28 and 30 million euros to let go of their maximum reference, for which they disbursed 100 million in 2018. The knob that could unlock the talks? An exchange of footballers.

Six days after the transfer market closes, and with the certainty that it will be difficult to find a replacement in such a short time if CR7 finally leaves, the Italian team has an obsession to fill the position of leading center: Gabriel Jesus.

Nevertheless, They warn that Josep Guardiola hung the non-transferable cartel on the Brazilian attacker after the departure of Sergio Agüero and would be willing to release another figure as Raheem Sterling, although nowadays it is not a surname that seduces those of Turin.

After failing to win the Champions League and not being able to revalidate the scudetto (now in the hands of Inter), the Italians had different area attackers on the radar with Mauro Icardi (today injured at PSG) and Gabriel Jesus as more tempting options.

There are only a few days left until the closing of the European transfer market and the negotiations are being carried out against the clock. In today’s meeting of Jorge Mendes with Juventus, the Portuguese businessman also he would have presented them with the interest of PSG in taking over his client, as long as the sale of Mbappé to Real Madrid takes place.

Will be intense hours that the powerful clubs of Europe will live, who are looking for the most convenient way to get big names to fight on all battle fronts, especially in the Champions League, from which the groups will be defined today.

