Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester to define his departure from United: the gesture on his arrival and which team could be his next destination

Almost a month after the beginning of the era Erik ten Hag in the Manchester Unitedfew knew the whereabouts of Cristiano Ronaldo. The new manager was blunt when asked why the striker hadn’t turned up at the start of work with the team and rumors of him wanting to leave England began to grow stronger.

“I focus on the players I have and they are doing quite well. They are in good shape, I will focus on that and developing them. I can’t wait to see if Cristiano Ronaldo comes”, declared Ten Han in the run-up to one of the friendlies that the Red Devils have already played. This Monday night, the Portuguese landed in the city of Manchester and today went to the training of the first team in the center that is located in Carrington.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, CR7 he returned with the intention of communicating to the club his desire for an exit. And the first gesture was that he was seen in his car entering the training ground with his representative Jorge Mendez. The British medium also indicated that the intention of the United board is that two legends of the club, how they are Bryan Robson y Sir Alex Ferguson -vital for his return a year ago-, get together with the Portuguese with the idea of ​​persuading him to stay to fulfill the current contract between both parties.

It must be remembered that the link between the 37-year-old footballer and the institution in which he rose to fame in the world of football is one year, with the chance to extend it for one more campaign after June 2023.

One of the main reasons Cristiano would put on the table to force his departure from Manchester would be that wants to play in a team that competes in the Champions League. United finished in sixth position last season after adding 58 points and will play the Europa League. Faced with this scenario, one of the possibilities that arose is for the Portuguese star to return to Spain to play for one of the teams in the capital.

Is that after the refusal to continue his career in clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich or PSGwhich closed their doors to him, there are only a few teams left that can fulfill their mandate to compete for the highest soccer club trophy in Europe in the run-up to what will be their last World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In the last hours, the newspaper Brand, from Spain, gave details of an offer that Ronaldo’s agent would have made to United. “Mendes offered the option of signing the rojiblancos”, detailed the newspaper about the possibility that CR7 leaves on loan to Atlético de Madrid.

In this way, it will be necessary to see if the player and whoever represents him can achieve a departure from United by transfer to the team led by Cholo Simeone. It is that the club chaired by Enrique Cerezo would not be in a position to pay the Red Devils by the attacker. Another would be the dialogue if the people of Madrid would only have to take charge of the Portuguese’s salary, since through commercial engineering, the impact of the cost of taking Cristiano would be recovered with new income.

In addition, the option is latent that several footballers with high salaries, such as Álvaro Morataor even his own Antoine Griezmannthey can leave the team in the remainder of the transfer market in the Old continent. A few days ago, the British press clarified that, according to Mendes himself, Cristiano Ronaldo would be willing to lower the ground by 30 percent to accommodate the team that wants to add him to their ranks. The Portuguese earns about 30 million pounds net annually ($30.6 million).

Given the rumors of a possible arrival at the Aleti, the fans began an action on social networks to show their discontent. Lower the hashtags #ContraCR7the fans of Atlético marked that they do not want the former Real Madrid striker.

