Cristiano Ronaldo scored a great goal to win Manchester United and broke a streak of 587 minutes without converting

* Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo was key to victory Manchester United 2-0 over Brighton and by converting the goal that opened the scoring in the pending commitment of matchday 18 of the Premier League. The red team was thus able to add three and recover fourth place in the table by beating the West Ham United.

The Portuguese gunner had not scored since December 30, 2021, in the 3-1 win over Burnley, for which he broke a drought of 587 minutes, with his goal on Tuesday. It was only in the complement when she was able draw a dry, lethal right hand that put his team ahead, after a great individual action from left to right leaving several opponents on the way. Then, in the seventh minute of addition, Bruno Fernandes sealed the 2-0.

Not since the 2008/09 season has the striker gone six games without converting. That was when he was also wearing the jersey of the Manchester Unitedalthough in its first cycle, before being sold to the Real Madrid.

*The best of Manchester United’s triumph

With your celebration today, Cristiano Ronaldo reached 14 goals since his return to the institution of Old Trafford and the team led by the German Ralph Rangnick approached the podium Premier Leaguesince it has Chelsea just four points.

In order to qualify for the next Champions Leaguesomething that only the first four of the table achieve, the Manchester United will face on Sunday against Leeds United from Marcelo Bielsa as a visitor and then, on February 23, they will have to face the Atletico Madrid in Spain for the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League. The rematch will be played on March 15.

KEEP READING:

With a great goal from Mbappé, PSG beat Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16

Manchester City thrashed Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon and was one step away from the quarterfinals of the Champions League

The Italian Justice requested the extradition of Robinho and presented an arrest warrant for the rape case

Wayne Rooney chose Carlos Tevez as the best striker he played with at Manchester United: “We were like two bulls”