Cristiano Ronaldo sells his impressive private plane: how much is it worth

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo it’s always news. Later of not showing up at the start of Manchester United’s pre-season And while it is defined where he will play in the 2022/2023 season and with a World Cup ahead, it now emerged that the Portuguese gunner put his luxurious private jet up for sale. True to his style, the Lusitanian seeks to improve himself and wants a larger aircraft to be able to move with his family. At the moment he used it to enjoy his vacations in Mallorca with his wife, Georgina Rodriguez y his five children.

As reported by the media ESdiary, the attacker decided to replace his private plane and for now he has not found one that he likes or meets the conditions he is looking for in order to be more comfortable with his family on the various trips. jet is a Gulstream G200 which he bought in 2015 for 20 million euros (just over USD 20 million) in his time as a player Real Madrid.

With 19 meters long, gray leather seats and wooden tables to enjoy the trips, the jet also has impressive technical capabilities: its range is 6,300 kilometers and the maximum speed is 900 km/h.

The impressive private jet that Cristiano Ronaldo put up for sale. The details of the Gulfstream G200



CR7 and Georgina usually upload pictures of themselves and their children on the plane that has seats for ten passengers, high cabin and has great detail, some of them personalized. It is known that the Portuguese is a lover of luxurious vehicles, be they sports cars, yachts and in this case the plane that is for family use.

However, the aircraft is not usually stopped and spends little time in the hangar where it is stored, since it is usually rented when Cristiano’s family does not use it and it is other players or businessmen who pay to be able to move on the jet that has a cost that ranges 6,000 to 10,000 euros per hour (6,100 to 10,300 dollars). For example, a trip from Ibiza to the Canary Islands would be around €20,000 ($20,600).

On the other hand, the aforementioned Spanish medium adds that the Portuguese and his family during these days of midsummer in Europe enjoy sailing on his yacht CG Mare and was docked in Port Adriano (Calviá). She is a ship 27 meters long valued at more than five million euros (5.1 million dollars). It has two cabins for the crew, four double suites, five bathrooms and two dining rooms: one inside and one on deck.

Although not all of them are good for CR7, since one of his employees crashed the Bugatti Veyronvalued at more than two million euros (just over USD two million), against the gate of a house in the urbanization of Sa Coma and left the owner of the property without running water, in addition to other damage. The Lusitanian artilleryman assumed all the pertinent costs.

Meanwhile, Cristiano, 37, seeks to confirm what he will do in the coming year with a key semester since the World Cup in Qatar will be played from November 21 to December 18. Regarding his future club in recent days, there was talk of the interest of the Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon, Roma and Chelseaamong other powers. However, this Monday the chance to play in the Barcelona.

The Portuguese aspires to be in a team that has chances to fight for the next Champions League and the Red Devilsa club with which he still has a year of contract, will not play the main Old World club tournament and will compete in the Europa League.

