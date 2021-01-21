Cristiano Ronaldo shouted champion with Juventus and was closer than ever to Lionel Messi in the historic title race

Messi trembles: Cristiano Ronaldo shouted champion with Juventus and stalks La Pulga in the historic title race

The race between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be the best footballer of the current era added a new chapter with the consecration of Juventus in the Italian Super Cup. La Vecchia Signora beat Napoli by the minimum and CR7 celebrated the first title in 2021, the fourth personal in the Turin cast. The Portuguese striker adds a total of 33 titles in his career and it was just a trophy to reach The Flea (34).

It is worth making a caveat, since the Argentine captain of Barcelona is only counted the professional tournaments and not the youth ones, for which the medal of Gold in the Olympics Beijing 2008, nor the title Mundial Sub 20 Holland 2005, both achieved with the Argentine team.

While Lionel Messi conquered the 34 trophies playing for Barcelona from Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo did it wearing the colors of Sporting From Portugal, Manchester United of England, the Real Madrid from Spain and Juventus of Italy, Besides two titles achieved with Selection of Portugal.

The record of La Pulga: 4 Champions League, 10 Spanish League, 6 Copa del Rey, 3 European Super Cup, 8 Spanish Super Cup and 3 Club World Cup. While, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 33 trophies They are: 5 Champions League, 1 European Cup, 2 Spanish League, 2 Italian Serie A, 3 Premier League, 1 UEFA Nations League, 2 Copa del Rey, 1 FA Cup / English Cup, 3 European Super Cup, 2 Community Shield / England Super Cup, 2 Spanish Super Cup, 2 Italian Super Cup, 1 Portuguese Super Cup, 4 Club World Cup, 2 English League Cup.

The list of CR7 titles in the different clubs and their Selection is distributed as follows: 4 went with Juventus (two Serie A and 2 Italian Super Cup); 16 with Real Madrid (4 Champions League, 2 Spanish League, 2 King’s Cup, 3 European Super Cup, 2 Spanish Super Cup and 3 Club World Cup); 10 with Manchester United (1 Champions League, 3 Premier League, 2 Community Shield or English Super Cup, 1 FA Cup or English Cup, 2 English League Cup and 1 Club World Cup); 1 with Sporting de Portugal (Portuguese Cup); and 2 with the Portugal National Team (1 Eurocup and 1 UEFA Nations League).

THE 34 TITLES LIONEL MESSI WON IN HIS CAREER

4 Champions League (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015)

10 Spanish League (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019)

6 Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018)

3 European Super Cup (2009, 2011 and 2015)

8 Spain Supercup (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018)

3 Club World Cup (2009, 2011 and 2015)

* It should be noted that only professional titles are counted, so the list does not count the medal of Gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, nor the title Holland U20 World Cup 2005 wearing the colors of the Argentine national team

THE 33 TITLES THAT CRISTIANO RONALDO WON IN HIS CAREER

5 Champions League (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018)

1 Eurocup (2016)

2 Spanish League (2012 and 2017)

2 Italian League (2019 and 2020)

3 Premier League (2007, 2008 and 2009)

1 UEFA Nations League (2019)

2 King’s Cup (2011 and 2014)

1 FA Cup (2004)

3 European Super Cup (2014, 2016 and 2017)

2 Community Shield / England Super Cup (2007 and 2008)

2 Spanish Super Cup (2012 and 2017)

2 Italian Super Cup (2019-2021)

1 Portuguese Super Cup (2002)

4 Club World Cup / International Cup (2008, 2014, 2016 and 2017)

2 England League Cup (2006 and 2009)