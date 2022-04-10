Cristiano Ronaldo suffered two deep cuts and the image of his bloody leg travels the world

The play in which Cristiano Ronaldo suffered the cut on his leg

Manchester United does not lift its head. After his elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League at the hands of Cholo Simeone’s Atlético Madrid, he continues to lose ground in the Premier League. This Saturday, the Red Devils they fell before Everton 1-0 on their visit to Goodison Park. But beyond the defeat, the one who suffered at the end of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was the 94th minute of the game when Alex Telles shot a cross into the area looking to create danger in the locals’ area. The goalkeeper Pickford went out to cut with his fists and, due to the very movement of the play, he got hooked with CR7 and one of the Everton defenders. Then, the Portuguese attacker felt discomfort and began to limp.

What’s more, the play continued with a new center that was aimed at the area where Cristiano was, who didn’t even try to attack the ball to create danger. Within seconds, the referee decreed the end of the game. And that’s when Ronaldo was visibly injured: he lowered his stocking and photographers in the stadium were able to take pictures of the condition of the left leg of United’s No. 7.

The photo was eloquent and quickly went viral on different social networks. Cristiano ended up with two deep cuts, bleeding, and another important mark in the area of ​​​​the tibia. There is still no official medical report on the condition of the Portuguese star and if his injury received any special attention from the doctors of the team led by the German Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Pogna approaches Cristiano to find out if he is okay with the wound (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

This is how Cristiano’s left leg was (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

In relation to what is strictly football, it must be said that the goal of Anthony Gordon -his shot from outside the box deflected off Maguire- 27 minutes into the first half it was decisive for Manchester, who only he won one of his last five games and today he is in seventh position in the English league with 51 points, 23 points behind City, the leader, and out of the European competition positions for next season.

Despite having two good chances at the beginning of the game from the hand of Marcus Rashfordand trying to reach the tie in the complement already with Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano himself and Bruno Fernández on the field, United did not know how to worry Pickford, who was key with a great save on the Portugal legend in stoppage time. Moreover, the Spanish De Gea was again important to prevent the locals from widening the difference.

After a new defeat, the next match for the Red Devils will be next Saturday, as locals in Old Trafford, opposite Norwich. Just 72 hours later, Cristiano’s team will visit Anfield to see the faces with him Liverpool from Jürgen Klopp who is in the middle of a leadership fight with City of Pep Guardiola.

