Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Soccer celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo has examined optimistic for coronavirus.

The Portuguese soccer federation made the announcement of his analysis on Tuesday, in response to the Related Press. The sports activities group stated that Ronaldo is doing effectively and doesn’t at present present any signs of coronavirus. He’s additionally being remoted from different teammates and employees.

Ronaldo left the Portuguese nationwide group following his optimistic check, in response to ESPN. Different gamers on the Portugal group took coronavirus assessments on Tuesday, which all got here again adverse. The group might be with out their star participant after they face off towards Sweden on Wednesday within the Union of European Soccer Associations’ Nations League sport.

On Sunday, Ronaldo performed within the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and France, which completed in a tie at 0-0. He additionally performed within the 0-0 draw between Portugal and Spain final week.

Ronaldo additionally performs for the skilled Italian membership group Juventus, which had three gamers check optimistic for coronavirus earlier this yr because the virus unfold by means of Italy. Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi contracted COVID-19 because the Italian soccer league needed to postpone a number of matches. Ronaldo is the newest main soccer star to check optimistic throughout the European groups’ new season. Manchester United participant Paul Pogba was identified with coronavirus in August, along with the Brazilian star Neymar and two of his Paris St.-Germain teammates a couple of weeks earlier.

Within the U.S. sports activities world, the Nationwide Soccer League has lately needed to reschedule a number of video games because of outbreaks of coronavirus. Eight groups, together with Tremendous Bowl champions the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, had their schedules rearranged.