Cristiano Ronaldo threw a dart against Manchester United: “I’m not happy”

The balance of 2021 of Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the best footballers on the planet and his numbers at Manchester United are staggering. But nevertheless, the present of the English team is not ideal and the Portuguese striker made his discontent public. CR7 took stock of his 2021 in his account Instagram and issued a dart when referring to his return to the Red Devils, where he is considered an idol.

“2021 is coming to an end and it was far from an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored in all competitions. Two different clubs and five different coaches. A final phase of the Euro disputed with my national team and pending a qualification for the 2022 World Cup. At Juventus, proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and become the top scorer in Serie A. With Portugal, becoming the top scorer in the European Championship was also a great achievement this year. And of course my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments of my career.”, Began his story with a photo in which he appears with his partner, the Argentine Georgina Rodríguez, and their four children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva María, Alana Martina and Mateo.

When it came to referring to the English team, he was forceful. “ But I am not happy with what we are doing at United. Neither of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver much more than what we are delivering right now, “he said.

Despite his 14 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances, United, now without Ole Gunnar Solskjær as manager (current manager is Ralf Rangnick), rank sixth in the Premier League, out of the positions that award a ticket to international competitions. They are also in the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will meet Atlético Madrid del Cholo Simeone (the first leg will be on Wednesday, February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano, while the return will be on Tuesday, March 15, in Old Trafford).

“Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point in the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mindset. Let’s take it further, reach for the stars, and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we are counting on all of you! Happy New Year and see you soon! 🙏🏽👏🏽 ”, concluded Cristiano Ronaldo.

