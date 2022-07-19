Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? The rumor that keeps Spain in suspense and Ibai’s funny reaction

The team led by Diego Simeone eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League in the last edition (Photo: Reuters)

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo As a possible reinforcement, it has been bouncing between different important clubs on the continent in recent weeks. The future of the Portuguese is a true unknown and, beyond the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the Red Devilsthe striker would be evaluating not to remain in Manchester. The name of the Portuguese reached the folder of various sports directors, but there were already three who ruled out integrating him into their ranks: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and the Paris Saint Germain by Lionel Messi.

According to the Spanish newspaper Brandal Atletico Madrid The concrete possibility of entering into negotiations with the Premier League team to sign CR7. Although from the offices located in the stadium Wanda Metropolitano They rule out the possibility for economic reasonsfrom the footballer’s side they continue to feed the possibility of a return to Spain but with the red and white shirt since the scorer wants to be in “a Champions team”.

The main argument raised by the leaders of the club led by Diego Simeoneis the complexity that they have been managing to close the Argentine side Nahuel Molina Lucero. This negotiation shows the adjusted wallet that the institution manages for the next season. Another obstacle is the large number of forwards that the club currently has. Athletesto the level that they would look for the output of one of the five names: João Félix, Angel Strap, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha y Álvaro Morata.

Ibai’s comment on the rumors that linked Cristiano Ronaldo to Atlético de Madrid

One of the great personalities who reacted to Ronaldo’s possible arrival at Atlético de Madrid was Ibai Llanos, recognized streamer and fan of Real Madrid. “I don’t think that the same summer in which neither Mbappé nor Haaland come to Madrid, Barcelona will sign Lewandowski and Atleti Cristiano, right? I don’t think they’ll fuck me up like this in the summer, right? Twitter with a tone of sarcasm and indignation.

Meanwhile in England wait with folded arms and watch the novel from afar. The alternative of staying in the British team does not seem to weigh too much on the Portuguese’s balance. Despite the fact that Erik ten Hag, the new manager of Manchester United who comes from multi-champion Ajax in the Netherlands, hopes to have him in his ranks to face the domestic competition, the Europa League and the national cups, the club imposed an ultimatum on him. If he does not join the practices in the short term, the steps will begin to end the link that unites them.

Los Red Devils they only managed to issue a solitary statement offering the reasons why the striker did not attend the preseason tour of Thailand and Australia: “You have been granted additional time off to deal with a family problem”. While Cristiano ponders his future, one of Europe’s power teams decided to put an end to the versions and in parallel it is reinforced for next season with big names like Lisandro Martinez.

