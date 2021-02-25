Cristiano Ronaldo transferred his cat Pepe to Spain in a private jet to recover after being run over

The Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, with his family and the cat Pepe (@Cristiano)

A mascot you can become a very special being within a family, animals are part of people’s emotional lives and many people recognize them as part of their inner circle. That is surely why Cristiano Ronaldo did not hesitate to use his private jet for send your cat to Spain to recover after being hit by a car.

As reported by the station Cadena Cope, the Portuguese footballer of the Juventus and his partner, the model Georgina Rodriguez, they have sent their cat named Pepe to be treated by the best veterinarians in Spain.

Beyond the affection that CR7 Y Gio have for your pet, it is also about a feline of an exclusive breed, of which there are only eight in the whole world. That is why they did not hesitate to travel in the private plane, whose rental cost is 3,000 euros (USD 3,600).

CR7’s cat is called Pepe and he has lived with the family in Turin for about two years (@georginagio)

This cat is popularly known as “sphinx cats ”, due to its resemblance to him gigantic egyptian monument, and they are highly sought after due to their rarity. According to specialists, they are perfect to be part of a family with children – Cristiano has four children: Cris Jr (10 years old), Mateo (3), Eva (3) and Alana (3) – since their temperament is calm and they do not usually be aggressive.

As explained in the program ‘El Partidazo de Cope’, the cat of Cristiano Ronaldo was accidentally hit by a car in Turin, where the Portuguese soccer player currently resides with his family. To receive the necessary care and be cared for by the best veterinarians, he was transferred to Spain.

The cat Pepe has previously traveled on the private jet with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family (@georginagio)

The cat Pepe now she is at the house of Ivana, Georgina’s sister. The model herself recently gave an interview to the magazine InStyle where he recounted some details of this episode that occurred just over a month ago when the little over two-year-old animal escaped from the house and was hit by a vehicle.

“He has been very close to death and after a month and a half of intensive care we have decided that my sister Ivana should take care of him. Pepe he is recovering in Spain, he is in the best hands, “said the Spanish model with Argentine roots.

