Cristiano Ronaldo was replaced at Manchester United and broke out in anger

A new chapter adds to the bad moment that lives Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. This Wednesday the team won 3-1 against Brentford for the duel pending on the 17th of the Premier League and the forward was the subject of a tantrum after being replaced by the coach in the 70th minute for the entry of defender Harry Maguire.

The Portuguese striker left the field of play visibly upset with the coach’s decision Ralph Rangnick when the score was 2-0. The German chose to remove him from the field to make room for a defender and thus try to avoid the discount of the rival team, but this did not satisfy CR7, who sat on the substitute bench and, like a child, began to protest.

The television cameras, which were still broadcasting the meeting, focused on several occasions as Ronaldo He made disapproving gestures while speaking with a bottle in his hand, in a clear gesture of annoyance at having been replaced. Even at one point his own Ranknick she approached him to say something to him in a friendly tone, so it follows that this was not a challenge but an explanation of the reason for her decision.

At a press conference, the coach was asked about what happened at the press conference after the match: “That’s normal, a striker wants to score. But he’s back from a minor injury and it was important to remember that we have another game to come. Also, after what happened at Villa Park, we had to defend the lead this time and it was important that we got back to five and even though we didn’t keep a clean sheet, it was important to make sure nothing else happened.”

This episode occurs in a framework of tension between the former Real Madrid and Juventus with Manchester United, to which he returned to fight for important titles. “I didn’t come here to fight for sixth place or seventh place or fifth place. I do not accept that our mentality is less than getting into the top three of the Premier League, ”he said last week in dialogue with Sky Sports.

In addition, he was absent from a commitment for the FA Cup for an alleged injury for which there was not even a medical report and several witnesses saw him walking that weekend with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, for Madrid. Today was his return to Old Trafford, after that secret trip.

Despite the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils they do not find regularity, something that worries CR7. The striker, who is in the last part of his career, seeks to be part of a winning cast and, as expressed by The SunHe sent an ultimatum to the leadership.

The British newspaper maintains that the representatives of the Portuguese forward have spoken last week with Richard Arnold, who will become the new executive director of the club in February. During this meeting, the hard core of the Portuguese was clear with the boss of United: The athlete is concerned about the progress of the team and they slipped that if Cristiano fails to qualify for the next Champions League, he could change his horizon.

The 36-year-old striker is still in force and is one of the main figures of the team. Since his return to Old Trafford he has defended the red shirt 22 times, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. His conquests were vital to get into the round of 16 of the current Champions League, where you will see the faces with the Atletico Madrid of cholos Simeone. The first leg will be on Wednesday, February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano, while the second leg will be in England on Tuesday, March 15.

