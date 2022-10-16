Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture show when he was replaced in Manchester United’s draw against Newcastle

* CR7’s face on the bench

not having a good time Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the 2022/2023 season, which will have its break in a month for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old Portuguese has barely converted two goals, he is not always a starter and, when it is his turn to start the games, ends up being replaced. It happened in the 0-0 tie Manchester United ante Newcastle by Premier League: Erik Ten Hag he changed it at 16 minutes into the snap. And he left clear testimony of his discomfort.

It is that, when the electronic poster showed his number, the Portuguese began a show of annoyance gestures that could be seen on camera in its entirety. Not even when the Brazilian Antony, covering his lips, tried to calm him down on his way to the substitute bench, did he stop muttering, or shaking his head..

Yes, he greeted Marcus Rashford, his replacement, and warmly to Ten Hag, the counselor who made the decision. His outburst of anger seemed to drive him towards the changing rooms, but in the end he sat down on the bench, where he continued to gesture.

It is not the first time that the differences between Ten Hag and CR7 remain on the surface. Although the former Ajax tried to retain him, the attitudes of the former Juventus and Real Madrid, who tried to leave to play the Champions League, wore him down. In the Europa League he started against Omonia, but squandered several scoring opportunities (the Red Devils won 1-0). And against Newcastle he wasn’t having a bad game, but the manager’s determination drove him crazy.

This new short circuit occurred in a special match. It is that, in the previous, They honored him for converting his 700th goal at club level. The one who gave him the recognition was Sir Alex FergusonUnited legend, who was vital in his arrival in Manchester and in propping him up so that he finished exploding, after his first shine at Sporting Lisbon.

The episode of his departure clouded everything. On top of that, his cast failed to prevail and was fifth in the standings, with 16 units, the product of five wins, one draw and three setbacks. At least, the public remembered his best times and, at the moment of his fury as he left the field, they stood up to applaud him. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible departure in January, when the transfer market reopens, are once again intensifying.

