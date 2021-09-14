Cristiano Ronaldo’s harangue to the Manchester United dressing room on his return came to light

Cristiano Ronaldo shone in his re-run with Manchester United at Old Trafford (Photo: REUTERS)

It was a dream rerun that he lived Cristiano Ronaldo the weekend in Old Trafford, where he played the 90 minutes and scored two important goals so that the Manchester United defeat by 4-1 al Newcastle on the Date 4 from Premier League. The Portuguese star showed his winning mentality on the pitch and, according to the English press, he also transmitted his characteristic thirst for victories to his teammates in the previous one.

Beyond his football talent, it is known that CR7 has become one of the best footballers in the world for his winner spirit. His obsession with victory has given him great satisfaction and is what keeps him in the elite with 36 years, so it is not surprising that he provided a harangue the whole locker room.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the DT of the Red Devils, confirmed at a press conference that Ronaldo took the floor the night before his return to Theater of Dreams and the english newspaper The Sun brought out his motivational words.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United with the illusion of winning titles again (Photo: REUTERS)

“I have returned to United for two reasons. The first, because I love the club. The second is because I adore the winning mentality that is breathed in this club. I’m not back to be a cheerleader. If they want to succeed, they need to love this club from the bottom of their heart. They have to eat, sleep and fight with the club in mind. Whether they play or not, they have to support their teammates and give 100% for the club. I am here to win and nothing more. To give us joy. I want to be happy, what about you? You are all incredible players and I believe in you, otherwise I would not have returned. People will support us if we do our best, ”he told her. Cristiano to those summoned.

At the end of his speech, the Portuguese striker said that his intention is to leave a legacy in this second stage at the club: “I only want create a winning mindset, so when I retire one day, this winning mindset will remain and this group of players will dominate soccer as we did in the past. I’m going to do my best for the team but I need your support. Are they ready to fight and to leave everything to you on the field? ”, Concluded the Portuguese.

His words had the desired effect because the Manchester United was imposed on Newcastle and they remained as leaders of the Premier League alongside Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton. This Tuesday, Cristiano will compete again in the Champions League, his fetish tournament, when the Red Devils face him Young Boys on Switzerland on the first date of the group stage. Surely CR7In addition to contributing goals, be the leader of a dressing room that has the resources to fight for all possible trophies this season.

