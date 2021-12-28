Cristiano Ronaldo’s kick in Manchester United’s draw against Newcastle

* The best of the game between Newcastle and Manchester United

The Manchester United He is still unable to find regularity and this Monday he barely drew 1-1 with the Newcastle, the by team of the Premier League. The cast that the German now leads Ralf Rangnick started losing by the goal of Saint-Maximin, but rescued at least one point thanks to the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani.

The bad game of Red Devils that in the preseason they prepared to fight in the league, they have left them seventh in the table with 28 points, 19 less than City, the lonely leader in England. Such a scenario prevents Cristiano Ronaldo hide his frustration for the present and that was clear 56 minutes into the game today.

It is that in a divided ball the forward went to fight to recover it and ended up committing an infraction to his opponent Ryan Fraser. The forward’s excessive use of force was evident and the referee chose to admonish him for the abruptness of the action, while the soccer player of the Newcastle he was rolling in pain on the grass.

During the match, several scenes of Cristiano angry with the team’s game were seen, with clear gestures towards his teammates, such as Marcus Rashford and Cavani, on some occasions. In addition, after the final whistle he quickly went to the locker room, visibly upset that he had not been able to win.

Equality on the scoreboard left the local team next to last in the table, with just 11 points, the product of a win, eight draws and 10 defeats, only one unit above the Norwich City, which has a pending commitment. This time The Magpies were close to winning the victory because despite having a lower quality squad compared to the United, were superior in the game and had two clear chances at the end to keep the three points, although the goalkeeper David De Gea he showed off to prevent it.

The cast of Manchester still cannot escape the irregularity and is seventh in the table, outside the classification zone for the European competitions. Although he has not lost since November 20, when he was beaten 4-1 by the Watford, to the red square to string together several consecutive wins. Your next engagement will be against him Burnley in Old Trafford to close the year and then, on January 3, you will receive Wolverhampton.

Although the gaze of the players, the coaching staff and the fans is set on the clash against him Atlético de Madrid for the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will be held on February 23 in Spain and the rematch on March 15 in England.

