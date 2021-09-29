Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United draws against Villarreal in the Champions League

After falling on the first day of the group stage of the Champions League against the humble Young Boys of the Swiss league by 2-1, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Manchester United they receive the Villarreal with the aim of getting the first three points in the competition and getting up from that stumble at the Stade de Suisse.

Unlike what was expected, the first minutes showed the Spanish team much better planted on the field of play and exposing all the shortcomings of the premises. It is that the yellow box opted to retreat, close the attack spaces to the United and attack with counterattacks from his left.

It was so Manu Trigueros He was the one who adopted the role of the creator of his team and dislodged the defenders of the rival box with his assists to the empty piques of Danjuma Groeneveld to the left. The Dutchman was the most dangerous weapon of attack and forced David De Gea to show off on two occasions to avoid the fall of his fence, while in another action he assisted with a center to Paco Alcacer, whose header also met the Spanish goalkeeper.

In this way, the first half ended 0-0, although Villarreal left a very good image and managed to generate no less than five clear goal situations. On the other hand, the Manchester United He couldn’t find a way to get close to the arch of Geronimo Rulli, beyond a front center or a deflected middle distance shot.

In the complement the tonic of the game did not change and it seemed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer He could not solve the problems of his team because before 10 minutes he was already at a disadvantage due to a play similar to those he had suffered in the initial stage. Trigueros led the counter, filtered the touch between the lines for the rise of Groeneveld who threw the center back for the arrival of Fortress that this time he did not fail and put the 1 to 0 for Villarreal.

The Manchester United reacted half an hour from the end when in a free kick to the right of the area Bruno Fernandes instead of throwing the center he released an aerial pass to the side Alex Such. The Brazilian captured the volley ball and with a powerful shot that dug into the far post equalized the actions at Old Trafford.

Juan Foyth, starter at Villarreal (Reuters)

On the other side, the Spanish team arrives at Old Trafford with the point gained against Atalanta and with the intention of taking advantage of the hesitant start of their rival in a duel that relive the sensations of the last Europa League final, in which the Spanish won the penalty shootout.

United are in their first committed moment since the arrival of the Portuguese star. The Red Devils lost three of their last four games, including the most recent two: They fell in the League Cup against West Ham and against Aston Villa at home in a match marked by the penalty that Bruno Fernandes missed.

Now in the Group F Of the competition, the Manchester team is practically obliged to win to overcome the losing streak and for this they will have to do it with two possible losses of weight in the defense such as those of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire. However, he has his scoring card in attack: “With Cristiano … you can almost say that if he plays it is a guaranteed goal. He has those records and he will score goals. I think that Villarreal has scored 13 in 14 or 15 games, which means that he is good at it, “said Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal, meanwhile, arrives in the British city in one of its best moments after chaining the league victory against Elche and the draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. Two matches in which They showed a high competitive level and a clear improvement in the team’s rhythm of play.

For this match, the Spanish coach is still unable to count on the injured Gerard Moreno, Dani Raba y Samu Chukwueze; to which the sanctioned is added Francis Coquelin, who was expelled on the first day.

TV: ESPN 3

STADIUM: Old Trafford

