Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession with his physical care added a new chapter: the machine he had placed in his Manchester mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo takes care of his physique to the maximum and had a cold chamber brought to his mansion (Photo: REUTERS)

A Cristiano Ronaldo He is known as one of those footballers who takes care of even the smallest detail to perform at their best. His work ethic and the importance he has placed throughout his career on “Invisible training” they took him to the top of world football. That is why the Portuguese star of 36 years he spent a considerable sum of money to recover one of his main recovery tools.

As reported by the newspaper The Sun, Own Cristiano you have spent a considerable amount of money to recover your cryotherapy chamber, an artifact that gives ice baths at temperatures close to -200 °C to help treat muscle aches and rehabilitate human tissue. It is valued at almost USD 70.000 and had it brought from Turin (Italy), where he previously lived.

This method based on the body cooling that CR7 It is used mostly after games to recover. It is quite common in the world of football but few players have it at home, they generally take advantage of this technology in the facilities of their respective clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to bring a critotherapy machine from Turin (Photo: EFE)



Ronaldo, one of the athletes who is better physically preserved, started using the device in 2013 while playing for him Real Madrid but it already has one of its own. The aforementioned newspaper reports that he spends a maximum of five minutes in the chamber to stimulate blood circulation, improve the immune system and, mainly, reduce muscle fatigue and heal injuries.

“Ronaldo is meticulous in taking care of his body and will do anything to get an advantage.. It was not an easy feat to transport the cryotherapy chamber from Italy to Cheshire, but he is happy now that it is here as it will help him in his post-match recovery routine. Bringing the camera to the UK was one of his priorities, since he knows how demanding the Premier League is and he wants to make sure that his physical condition does not suffer ”, said a source consulted by The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five goals in six games since he arrived in England (Photo: REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten off to a dream start on his return to Manchester United. Since you stepped foot in Old Trafford, the Portuguese striker has scored five goals in six games in all competitions. He has three goals in four games in the Premier League, in addition to two annotations in the same number of games in the UEFA Champions League.

KEEP READING:

They revealed the “forbidden” dish with which Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his diet after each game

A Las Vegas judge recommended dismissing the sexual abuse case against Cristiano Ronaldo

The moving letter from Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of Soraia, the wife of his friend José Semedo