Cristiano Ronaldo’s pain: one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodríguez died

01/22/2019 Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo chose to report the news through a statement (SPORTS EUROPE SPAIN SOCIEDAD JOSÉ OLIVA)



Cristiano Ronaldo lives one of the saddest days of his life: one of the twins he was expecting with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, died. The 37-year-old striker who plays for Manchester United was in charge of informing him through a statement on his social networks and the topic quickly went viral due to the millions of followers they both have.

The attacker posted: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for her care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. we will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina published the same statement on her networks and tens of thousands of supportive comments came from her followers, who immediately expressed deep regret at the news reported by both and the terrible blow it means for her family.

In October of last year it became known that Georgina was pregnant from an interview published by the magazine Hola from Spain, in which the famous couple said that they had already passed the first trimester of pregnancy, and then both confirmed the news through social networks. At that time, the striker also experienced an important professional change, since he had just left Juventus to return to Manchester United.

Cristiano He is already the father of four children, with whom he is usually proud on social networks. Family postcards are customary in the accounts of CR7 and his partner. The eldest son is Cristiano Jrwho was born in 2010. Then, in June 2017, the twins came into the world Mateo y Eva. And a few months later, in November of that year, he was born Alana Martinafirst daughter in common of the Portuguese artilleryman with Georgina.

The couple began their relationship at the end of 2016, after the breakup of the Lusitanian striker with the Russian model Irina Shayk. Georgina and Cristiano are very much in love and in 2020 they celebrated their relationship with a romantic party with their inner circle.

CR7 and Georgina Rodríguez when they announced that the family was expanding (@cristiano)

Cristina also has high exposure on her social media and Instagram with 36.8 million followers. She is a model and businesswoman and this year she premiered a series on the streaming platform Netflix call “I’m Georgina”which is an emotional and exhaustive portrait of his daily life.

Cristiano is always very happy with Georgina and the little ones. The Portuguese soccer player, beyond being a record-breaking machine in terms of his scoring, has a strong reach to the public and the 428 million followers of him on his Instagram account prove it.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, the striker has scored 21 goals in 35 games for United and provided 5 assists. In addition, he comes from qualifying with his selection for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after winning the final of his playoff phase against North Macedonia. It will be the fifth World Cup played by CR7, who is the top scorer in history at national team level with 115 goals, merit that achieved by beating Iranian Ali Daei, who reached 109.

Also in this season, the network breaker reached another milestone, which is to be the top scorer in history. It was when he scored his 806th goal (between clubs and national team) and surpassed the Austrian by one Josef Bican, who was the record holder until then. That happened was last month with your hat-trick against Tottenham for date 29 of the Premier League. The statistic is based on the account kept by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Cristiano’s impressive career was in the background before the news that generated grief in his inner circle and among the fans, who accompanied the idol on his social networks.

Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family (@cristiano)

KEEP READING

Cristiano Ronaldo’s gift to Alejandro Garnacho: the praise of the young Argentine player and the mischievous dart of Kun Agüero

Manchester United fans booed Cristiano Ronaldo and he responded with a shocking hattrick