Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal drew 1-1 against Spain for the first date of the Nations League

Spain drew 1-1 with Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo on the first date of Europe National League. The Group A2 match was played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium from Betis. The Lusitanian gunner entered in the second half, but did not have a good job. The Red who took the lead with the goal of Alvaro Morata y Ricardo Horta scored the tie for the visiting cast.

Portugal searched and both had arrivals, but the only goal came after one against the Spaniards who put together Gaviwho came out fast to the left, opened to the right with paul sarabiawhose pass was connected in the Morata area to open the scoring after 25 minutes of the match.

Then the local was able to increase with a double attempt of Carlos Solerin the first the goalkeeper rejected it with his feet Diogo Costa and the second, already very forced, went over the crossbar. The Lusitanians responded with one of Andre Silvabut not much more in the initial 45 minutes.

In an attempt to reverse history, the coach Fernando Santos He ordered CR7 to warm up at the start of the complement and the gunner entered at 61 minutes for octaviobut there was little he could do. The Manchester United player was seen static and the ball did not reach him either to try to create danger in the rival area.

Spain was not satisfied with the minimum difference and Gavi was once again the manager of a play that could have ended in a goal. The Barcelona player was the figure of his team (he was applauded) and sent a deep pass to Morata, who was not successful in the one-on-one against Costa, who wanted to pick it up, but without aim.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 32 minutes including added time. In the image before the mark of Diego Llorente (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

At the time that the locals were there to liquidate, they did not mark well a play from the right that Pepe put together, who gave in to João Cancelo and in the middle he appeared alone Ricardo Horta and at 81 minutes the equality of Portugal arrived.

In the end La Roja went for the victory and Jordi Alba the victory was lost on a popcorn that he sought to place and the ball went close when the goalkeeper was beaten. It was incredible the chance wasted by the defender.

Portugal signed the tie and closed in the epilogue and Spain did not show credentials to capitalize on the victory. The equality in one decorated the final result.

The Czech Republic leads the zone after beating Switzerland 2-1. On the next date, Portugal will receive Switzerland and Spain will visit the Czech Republic. Both meetings will be on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. in Argentina. This initial instance consists of six dates and will end on September 27. The Europa League of Nations is divided into four levels, A, B, C and D.

Finally, Estonia, Argentina’s next friendly rival, beat San Marino 2-0 with goals from Robert Kirss (23 minutes) and Joonas Tamm (’32). The Europeans, who are in the fourth level, can tackle the friendly match because they have a free date. Faces will be seen with the team of Lionel Scaloni on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the El Sadar del Osasuna stadium.

All the results of the day:

Bulgaria 1-1 Macedonia (GROUP C4)

Chipre 0-2 Kosovo (GROUP C2)

Estonia 2-0 San Marino (GROUP D2)

Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar (GROUP C4)

Israel 2-2 Iceland (GROUP B2)

North Ireland 0-1 Greece (GROUP C2)

Serbia 0-1 Norway (GROUP B4)

Slovenia 0-2 Sweden (GROUP B4)

Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (GROUP A2)

spain 1-1 Portugal (GROUP A2)

