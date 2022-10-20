Cristiano Ronaldo’s post after his latest conflict at Manchester United: “Giving in to pressure is not an option”

*The moment in which Cristiano Ronaldo left the field of play at Old Trafford in the middle of the game

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to add conflicts Manchester United. This Thursday, he received a punishment from the club because on Wednesday, in the 2-0 victory against Tottenham he got up from the substitutes’ bench and left for the locker room, angry that the coach was not going to use him for the remainder of the match held in Old Trafford.

Now, the Portuguese issued a statement on his social networks in which he did not apologize for his attitude and called on the squad to “join” at this time to continue working towards the goal: to return the club to the Champions League positions.

“As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect towards my teammates, my opponents and my coaches. That has not changed. I have not changed. I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last 20 years playing elite soccer, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. CR7 on their social networks.

It may interest you:

Manchester United punished Cristiano Ronaldo after his scandalous rudeness in the last match

“I started very young, the examples of the older and more experienced players were always very important to me. That is why, later on, I have always tried to set an example myself to the young people who grew up in all the teams I have represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.”, Said the 37-year-old striker who was not called up for this weekend’s match against Chelsea due to his reaction in the last game.

His brief writing closed without an apology and without mentioning the technician Erik ten Hag: “Right now, I feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in any game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and together we must resist. Soon we will be together again.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was a substitute against Tottenham (Reuters)

On Wednesday against Tottenham, the Portuguese He was again placed as a substitute and showed his discomfort for the present he is going through by getting up from his seat and leaving the field before the end of the match. After the statements of the United coach, who assured that he was going to have a conversation with his soccer player, the entity itself announced the punishment that will weigh on him: “. The 37-year-old striker will not be part of the squad for this Saturday’s match against Chelsea in the Premier League. The rest of the group will train normally for this match”.

the british daily The Sun assured that CR7 he didn’t even go to the locker room with his teammates after the match, but directly left the Old Trafford and expanded the punishment imposed on him in the Red Devils: will train alone.

The experienced gunner’s conflicts with the club began in the preseason, when he asked not to be part of the tour of Asia and Oceania due to “personal problems” (in the middle he told his representative Jorge Mendes to find a way out). Later, when he joined practices he started in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano, but at halftime he was replaced.

It may interest you:

Scandal with Cristiano Ronaldo at United: he went to the locker room before the game ended and refused to greet the fans

To everyone’s surprise, at halftime the technical director replaced him with Amad Diallo – The Best Of Amad Diallo Traore, who ultimately ended up scoring United’s goal in that match. Given this, Cristiano took a bath and went to his house. With 10 minutes remaining, he was spotted by fans leaving Old Trafford with a backpack over his shoulder, disregarding the fate of his team.

Ronaldo’s problematic situation is no longer a secret in England. The Portuguese has a contract until the end of the season and tried on several occasions to force him out in the last transfer market, but he did not succeed and now he does not tolerate being a substitute. Now he won’t be, because he wasn’t even called up for the next game.

Keep reading:

The “battle of the clocks” between Benzema and Lewandowski in the Ballon d’Or: the abysmal difference between one and the other

Lionel Messi founded a company based in Silicon Valley to invest in sports, technology and media

Kanté underwent surgery and will not play the World Cup with France: the other 3 injured stars and the 11 figures at risk

A figure from Las Leonas emulated Maradona and received a prestigious award for a goal against England

The story behind Benzema’s fractured finger that went viral for a photo at the Ballon d’Or