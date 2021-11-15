Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after the incredible defeat of Portugal that sent him to play the play-off of the World Cup in Qatar

CR7’s unease

A minute and a half into the game, when his teammate Renato Sanches opened the scoring at the Da Luz stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo you will have felt that your participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 it was almost guaranteed. But Portugal ended up losing 2-1 at home to Serbia, and it was the Balkans who secured a place in the World Cup, while the Portuguese will have to play a play-off as the last chance to participate in the top tournament at the national level.

Dusan Tadic had equaled the score in the first half (after a failed response from the host goalkeeper, Rui Patricio), and the blow was delivered Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 90th minute, headlong, to unleash the Serbian celebration, which came as a point. It is that the tie classified Portugal by goal difference. But the last goal left those led by Dragan Stojković as leaders of Group A, with 20 points, relegating CR7 and company, who were left with 17 points. Ireland (9), Luxembourg (9) and Azerbaijan (1) closed the table of positions of the zone.

For Ronaldo, 36, the defeat was a serious blow. After Mitrovic, with his head to the ground, declared 2-1, he was first petrified inside the area. Then, he crouched down and continued like this for a few seconds, lamenting, or trying to digest the unthinkable goal from Serbia, beyond the fact that he was pushing in pursuit of it.

However, he became aware that the ticket to the World Cup was really at risk after the final whistle of the referee. In that instant, he collapsed on the grass (he was the only one of all the local players to do so, a true symbol), his face contorted, wrapped in dismay. So he stayed for a long time, observing from afar the crazy celebration of Serbia, until Andre Silva came to lift it.. The TV cameras followed him closely.

The main actions of the party

For the Manchester United star, everything indicates that this will be the last World Cup of his career, which he would arrive at with 37 years (he meets them in February). It is one of the few titles that have been denied him (he did win the Eurocup at national level) and he wants the fifth to be the charm. But for this, of course, Portugal must qualify. During the match, he didn’t have great chances to convert either: a free kick in the 13th minute of action (which went over the bar) and a couple of filtered passes that didn’t end up at the net.

“We have to forgive the fans,” said Bernardo Silva after the shock. Consequently, Cristiano and his teammates will have to wait for the November 26, when the playoffs are drawn, which will be a round trip.

CR7’s first gesture before the final whistle (EFE / EPA / ANTONIO COTRIM)



