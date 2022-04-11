Cristiano Ronaldo’s release after his violent reaction against an Everton fan

Cristiano Ronaldo threw his cell phone at a fan

Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a moment of fury this Saturday after the defeat of the Manchester United 1-0 against him Everton on the Premier League. As he was leaving the field of play, the Portuguese hit the cell phone of a fan of the local team who was filming him and he ended up on the floor. His reaction, recorded by other fans, immediately went viral and had a strong impact in the British press.

Hours later, the 37-year-old gunner made a post on social media where he apologized for what he did at Goodison Park: “It’s never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the ones we live in,” he wrote on Instagram, after that the images of the incident spread through social networks.

“However, we must always be respectful, have patience and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. I wanted to apologize for my angry moment and, if possible, I would like to invite that fan to come and watch a match at Old Trafford, as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”, he added.

After the defeat, the Manchester United He was seventh, six points behind the places that qualify for the next Champions League in a disappointing campaign for a club that expected to fight for the title and today does not even think about it. Besides, Ronaldo He had returned a Old Trafford to fight to be crowned in Europe and the Champions League was eliminated in the round of 16 by the Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post

Coach Ralph Rangnick has a two-year contract to remain as a consultant in the Red Devils beyond this season, but his temporary stint on the bench looks set to end in bitter disappointment as speculation intensifies that the Ajax, Erik ten Hagwill be his successor in office.

With seven dates to go and the only mission to finish in the top four, Ronaldo and the United they will have to focus on next weekend when they receive the weak Norwich Citylast in the table. It is clear that this scenario has had an impact on Cristiano and that was seen in his aggressive reaction.

