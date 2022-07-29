Cristiano Ronaldo’s ultimatum to achieve his departure from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo seeks an exit from Manchester (REUTERS)

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the novels of the transfer market in Europe. The Portuguese striker has a contract for one more season with the Manchester Unitedbut his wish would be to leave the team that launched him to fame and seek new horizons in the face of what will be his last participation in a World Cup in Qatar 2022.

After his return to England last Monday, more than 20 days after the team began training prior to the official competition under the guidance of the new coach Erik Ten Hag, CR7 He placed himself under the orders of the former Ajax coach, but awaiting a resolution of his case.

In the last hours, a new request for the historic number 7 of the Red Devils. According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked the board of the English club to terminate the bond that unites them until the end of the 2023 season to be able to sign with a team as a free footballer that allows him to play the next edition of the Champions League, the great desire that the attacker has.

At 37 years old, the English media indicated that in the contract that links the Portugal star with United, CR7 would charge about 360 thousand pounds per week (more than 430,000 dollars) for the remainder of the calendar year and that, after signing at the beginning of last season, both parties would have defined having the chance to extend it until 2024. At the same time, the Manchester leadership would not have had new orders for No. 7.

It must be remembered that 48 hours ago, Ronaldo arrived at the training center that the Manchester team has in the Carrington area together with his representative Jorge Mendez. After that, there would have been a talk between the agent, the players and two club legends such as Bryan Robson and Sir Alex Ferguson -vital for his return a year ago- to convince Cristiano to remain in the Red Devils.

Will CR7 continue at United or will he play for another team before the World Cup in Qatar? (REUTERS)

After an irregular campaign last season, which included the departure of the former Norwegian footballer Ole Gunnar Solskjaerwhich was later replaced by the German Ralph Rangnick, who planned to disembark in the institution as sports director. After being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Atlético de Madrid, their excursion in the Premier League did not end in the best way. The team added 58 points to finish in sixth position and could only qualify for the 2022-2023 Europa League.

Waiting to define your future, the Portuguese striker missed United’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due to family issues. He was also not part of the friendly behind closed doors against Wrexham (a Welsh team that participates in the league of his country) that was played this Wednesday, although he was part of the group that accompanied the rest of the players of the multiple English champion.

Faced with uncertainty about his future, it is not yet known if the Portuguese will be part of the club’s last pre-season friendlies against Atlético de Madrid (Saturday) and Rayo Vallecano (Sunday) that will be played in Norway.

After the refusal to continue his career in clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich or PSG, which closed their doors to him, there are few teams left that can fulfill their mandate to compete for the highest club football trophy in Europe in the run-up to what will be their last World Cup in the Middle East. A few days ago a rumor surfaced that Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid could be a valid option for his departure from Englandbut the refusal of the fans of the tool for him to play for the club due to his past at Real Madrid and the institution’s complications in dealing with his contract, would also be a condition for his landing at the Rojiblancos.

