Cristiano Ronaldo’s worst investment: the purchase that made him lose more than USD 10 million

Cristiano Ronaldo had bought a property in New York whose value decreased significantly (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo He is one of the athletes who has generated the most money in history and this is due not only to his high level as a footballer but also to the investments in various branches that he makes year after year. Thus, the Portuguese has launched his own underwear brand, a hotel chain and several real estate ventures. But his advisers are sometimes wrong and some bets have not turned out as expected.

This is the case of the apartment in New York, United Stateswhich the striker bought in 2015 when he was playing for Real Madrid. At that time he disbursed 16 million euros (USD 18.1 million at current exchange rates) for a property of 762 square meters within the Trump Tower from Manhattan with nine bedrooms, three bathrooms and luxurious views of the Central Park.

Previously the house belonged to the tycoon Alessandro Protoone of Trump’s associates, who at that time was a Republican pre-candidate for the presidency of the United States.

The acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo fired at that time the rumors of a possible landing of the Portuguese to the Major League Soccer (MLS)something that finally did not happen, since in 2018 he joined the Juventus and in 2021 he returned to Manchester United, in one of the transfers that shook the transfer market. Not only that, but that purchase also ended up being a headache.

It is that as reported The New York Post a few months ago, the value of the property had dropped to $7.75 millionsy, as reported last week by the site Expansionthe sale of the property was finalized by $7.28 million. Total, CR7 squandered near $11 million in less than seven years.

Although there are several factors that explain the drop in apartment prices, one of the main ones is the coronavirus pandemic that caused millions of New Yorkers to leave Manhattan and increased the supply of properties by 174.8% in just one year. . In Trump Tower itself, 14 homes were put up for sale.

Obviously, $10 million It is not a number that affects the bank accounts of Ronaldowhose salary is estimated at $34 million a year at Manchester Unitednot including goals or prizes, with a contract that expires in June 2023.

Pictures of the property:

