Cristin Milioti: 7 Fascinating Things To Know About The Palm Springs Star

Whereas Cristin Milioti’s display performing background dates again to 2006, throughout which she scored a recurring function on The Sopranos, her true breakout was onstage as the feminine lead of As soon as, the 2012 Broadway adaptation of the Oscar-winner a couple of man and girl falling in love by way of music. Whereas the actress’ singing expertise was simple in her audition, she nonetheless needed to brush up on her piano expertise, in keeping with an interview with Playbill, and enlisted her buddy and skilled pianist, Santino Fontana, to assist her be taught a few new items over the course of a “harrowing 10 or 12 days” earlier than formally forged.

Milioti went by way of an analogous expertise with How I Met Your Mom, having needed to be taught ukulele for her well-known rendition of “La Vie en Rose” on the present.