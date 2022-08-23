Cristina Kirchner responded to the request for conviction against her with strong accusations against prosecutors and the opposition

Cristina Kirchner during her presentation from the Senate (Photo: image capture)

Vice President Cristina Kirchner made a more political than legal defense for almost an hour and a half in response to the request for conviction made by prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola in the case that investigates alleged irregularities in the concession of public works to Lázaro Báez in the province of Santa Cruz.

After reiterating that in her opinion the trial is null because the facts had already been tried in other instances, the former head of state accused the representatives of the Public Ministry of following “a script”, “a fiction”created by the opposition and by the media.

“ Nothing they said was proven. Not only was it not tested, but it was also found to be exactly the opposite of what they said. And we could see it with the testimonies of the witnesses themselves cited by the prosecutor ”, Cristina Kirchner introduced in a speech broadcast live from her office in Congress.

Close associates of Luciani assured Infobae that the prosecutor did not see the Vice President’s speech. “The only thing that matters is what happens in the hearings,” they argued.

Prosecutor Diego Luciani was the target of strong criticism from Vice President Cristina Kirchner

After remembering that the former macrista official Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón continues to be a fugitive from Justice and contrast it with his attitude and that of other investigated Peronist leaders In legal cases, Cristina Kirchner alluded to the text messages used by prosecutors Luciani and Mola to prove their link with the construction businessman Lázaro Báez.

According to the interpretation of the prosecutors, the conversations legally extracted from the cell phone of former Secretary of Public Works José López prove not only the benefits to which Lázaro Báez agreed as an alleged illicit partner of Cristina Kirchner, but also a maneuver to “clean everything” after the victory of Mauricio Macri in the 2015 presidential elections.

“My surprise when I enter the 9 thousand pages is that Lázaro Báez, who would be a partner or illicit associate of mine, of José López, of the architect De Vido and I don’t know who else, has a message on October 8, 2014, another incoming in July 2015 and one on December 1, 2015″, he assured.

In contrast, the Vice President read a long list of dialogues between López and construction entrepreneurs Nicolás Caputo and Eduardo Gutiérrez, also winners of public works during his term at the head of the Executive Branch. Reading one of those exchanges, CFK ironically: “ The one that I feel very stupid is me ”.

Some of the messages presented by CFK

Caputo In addition to being one of the most important construction entrepreneurs in the country, he is recognized by former President Mauricio Macri as “a brother of life.” In addition, he maintains fluid relations with the head of the City Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Gutiérrez is one of the heads of Grupo Farallón, another company dedicated to the same field.

“ I don’t see the familiarity treatment with Nicky Caputo and with Eduardo Gutiérrez with any other. I do not consider friendship to be a sin, but the ones who have considered this to be a crime are prosecutors Luciani and Mola. Didn’t this familiarity strike the prosecutors and judges? ”, Cristina Kirchner wondered.

The messages presented include dialogues on procedures and payments related to public works. Requests for meetings and meals, in addition to some personal issues that denote a certain closeness in the treatment. “ I’m not horrified, I’m just marking the criteria of Luciani and Mola ”, highlighted the Vice President to oppose the weighing of the evidence carried out by the members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office during the oral trial.

The ranking of text messages presented by Cristina Kirchner during her defense

Cristina Kirchner also emphasized a message from the former president of the Argentine Chamber of Construction, José Chediak, who insisted on requesting a meeting with José López to discuss the “budget issue” and the “asphalt” bonus.

In addition, he assured that Justice was never interested in investigating the origin of the 9 million dollars that the former Secretary of Public Works López tried to hide in a convent. The vice president associated the heat-sealed bundles found in the bags with the businessman Jorge Sanchez Cordovaaccording to CFK, an ally of Mauricio Macri and Daniel Angelici in the Board of Directors of the Boca Juniors club.

“ Commodore Pro did not investigate it. They didn’t do it because it wasn’t convenient for them: The 9 million dollars they paid to the Secretary of Public Works belonged to them, the macristas! I do not have doubts. There was no illicit association there? “, Shooting.

Then came the peak of maximum tension when Cristina Kirchner associated the legal cases against her with the 12 years of government headed by her and her husband, deceased former president Néstor Kirchner.

Statements by Cristina Kirchner

“This judicial party not only stigmatizes us, the Peronists, the Kirchnerists, the nationals, the popular ones, whatever they want to call us… but it is going to protect them, because it is protecting them,” he introduced.

And he attacked: “We don’t know where the 45 billion dollars from the Monetary Fund are, but nothing happens here; we don’t know about the burial, nothing happens”.

“ It is more: it is verified that Mauricio Macri followed, made intelligence to the relatives of the ARA San Juan, the greatest tragedy that the Argentine Navy had in times of democracy. It is demonstrated with videos, with photographs, with everything and yet they dismiss it. Who overrides it? The Liverpool goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the same team that plays in Los Abrojos, with the president of this court, who is Giménez Uriburu , with Luciani, who is the prosecutor. They are already they protect them and nothing is going to happen to them, ”he continued.

Liverpool is an amateur soccer team made up of prosecutor Luciani and the president of the court that judges CFK, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu, who works as a goalkeeper. This team participated in tournaments that were played in Los Abrojos, the fifth family of former President Macri. For this reason, the President’s defense unsuccessfully challenged the judicial officials who are carrying out the oral and public trial.

“You know what? Those who do have things happen to the Argentines, who have no money, who can’t afford anything because of the indebtedness we had and how they destroyed what we were able to build for 12 years. No Argentine can say that he did not live better than now. And that he had not lived better than ever until that moment. That is why the prosecutor asks for 12 years. They are the 12 years of the best government that Argentina had in recent decades. The one of Néstor Kirchner and the one of the two mandates”, he described.

“Why do they ask us for 12 years: one for memory, another for the truth, another for Justice, another for the Fund, another for the AFJP, another for YPF and Vaca Muerta, another for the salary of the workers. That is why they will condemn me. And I want to tell you something: If I were born 20 times, I would do the same 20 times, ”she assured on the verge of tears.

Cristina Kirchner came out to greet the militancy that arrived at Congress after her live speech (Franco Fafasuli)

“How am I going to think that this is a court of the Constitution if it allows this kind of thing? The father of the president of the Court, a Navy officer Giménez Uriburu, posts against me in the same space in Liverpool. But not only that: he was director of protocol for Leopoldo Galtieri and Bignone. What are you going to tell me? That the son of the one who was aide-de-camp or protocol director of the two most terrible dictators is going to absolve me? Please, if they must be putting a knife and fork and a napkin around it… I don’t care,” he said.

“They want to take revenge for what? If when they were tried they had impartial judges like never before in the Argentine Republic and they were not told that they were an illicit association. This is the difference. Who do they want to chamuyar with these things? I’ve been a soldier since I was very young and I took greater risks, because they killed you or put you in jail, it was something else… Having entered history for our governments fills me with pride. But something worries me: this has no effect on me, but it does have an effect on the rest of the political leadership, because the discipline. Officials are afraid to sign and it is natural. This disciplines the political class so that no one is encouraged to do the same thing twice, ”he closed.

Once the exhibition was over, Cristina Kirchner went out to one of the balconies of the Congress to greet the militancy and the leaders who mobilized to support her.

