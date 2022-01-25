Criterion’s Need for Speed, planned for 2022: new information advances its launch window

Insider Tom Henderson has advanced Electronic Arts forecasts with the racing game.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 24, 2022, 12:45 21 comments

This 2022 will be three years since the last great launch of the saga Need for Speed, when in 2019 a Need for Speed: Heat arrived that did not leave fans of arcade driving very satisfied. This same year the launch of the new installment is planned, of which we hardly know anything about it except the information that is coming out from different points.

These days ago, the insider Tom Henderson, known for leaking reliable information (especially from Electronic Arts), has closed the launch window of this new installment a little more. According to their sources, in EA they have planned their arrival for September or October of this year, without having closed a specific release date yet.

It is planned for September or OctoberWe only know that it will be developed by Criterion Games, a regular studio in the franchise, responsible for other games in the saga and for having been in charge of other notable titles such as the fantastic Burnout Paradise. The team has been supporting the development of Battlefield 2042 over the past summer, which has caused the racing title to take longer to arrive.

Therefore, and as long as everything goes on the right track, we could have a new cross-platform Need for Speed ​​in a few months. After its initial delay, it seems that the project is well advanced, and we hope to hear official announcements shortly. Let us remember that the existence of a future Need for Speed ​​for mobile phones was also anticipated, so the brand could strengthen its presence during this 2022 after a few years somewhat forgotten.

