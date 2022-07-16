Criticism of Luis Suárez from a soccer legend who rejected his arrival after taking over as DT in the US: “I want hungry players”

The future of Luis Suárez is uncertain (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

Thanks to his goals, Luis Suarez He knew how to be considered one of the best strikers in the world of the last decade. After he left Barcelona, ​​the Uruguayan striker joined Atlético Madrid, a club where he won the La Liga title, but after two years he will no longer be in Diego Simeone’s team.

Nowadays, Fought still looking for a team in Europe to join for the new season. After coming close to reaching River Plate, the future of the striker who will play the next World Cup with the Uruguayan national team is uncertain. There are several rumors that place him in soccer in the United States, but one of the new coaches who arrived in the MLS flatly ruled out the possible arrival of Suárez to your team.

Wayne RooneyEnglish football legend, was confirmed as the new manager of the DC United, a team in which the former attacker played a couple of years in United States soccer. And when he was consulted in his presentation about the possible arrival of the Uruguayan, who knew how to wear the Manchester United shirt, he was blunt. “I respect Suarez. He is an amazing player, but I want hungry players”.

“I want players who arrive hungry, who want to come to this club, who have a lot to give me and who are capable of playing in every game and going to every training session”added who comes from directing the last two campaigns at Derby County in The Championshipthe second division of English football.

“We work hard to identify the correct player profile that we want to bring in and I am sure that we will announce new signings shortly,” added Rooney in his analysis of the possible reinforcements that will join one of the iconic franchises of the Major League Soccer In U.S.A.

Remember that after playing 45 games in the last season, in which he added 13 goals and three assistsSuárez underwent treatment on one of his knees to improve his physical condition ahead of the World Cup that will begin at the end of November.

When it seemed that he was destined to wear the Millionaire’s shirt, the elimination of River Plate from the Copa Libertadores deactivated the chance that the Pistolero would reach the Núñez neighborhood. “For a sporting issue, for the competition, because the Libertadores motivates me. There were a lot of expectations with that possibility. When River is eliminated, the possibility is lowered”.

Given this, he explained that in the event that the Millionaire had eliminated Vélez, his arrival in Argentina would have been practically a fact: “There was like a pre-agreement, because it was not an economic issue, on the contrary. It was a sporting motivation and getting to the World Cup in good shape seduced me”. And he sentenced: “There was nothing that seduced me more than playing in River”.

