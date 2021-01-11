Critics Choice Super Awards Winners Include The Boys, The Mandalorian, And More

Critics’ Choice Super Awards winners have been announced, with The Boys Amazon at the top of the winners in the category of television series.

Garth Ennis’ television adaptation of the comic won four awards in total, including one for best superhero series, at the Critics Choice Super Awards that aired on The CW this past Sunday night. Produced remotely following COVID security protocols, ceremony presenters Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez presented awards honoring the most popular genres on both television and film.

In the television series category, Starr was the only actor to take home multiple awards for his work, as he won best actor and best villain recognition for his role in The Boys. Her co-star Aya Cash picked up the trophy for best actress in a superhero series. The Mandalorian also got its own award, as the popular Disney + series was named best science fiction / fantasy series.

On the cinema side, Palm Springs (Hulu) as well as Souls (Disney +) led the winners, winning three trophies each. Palm Springs won Best Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film, Best Actor in a Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film for Andy Samberg and Best Actress in a Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film for Cristin Milioti, while Pixar’s Soul won the title of best animated film. Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey also took home awards for their voice work on the film.

Below you can find a complete list of the winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Cinema Awards

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) Best Actor – Action: Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal) Best Film – Animation: Soul (Disney+)

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+) Best Voice Actress – Animation: Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

The Old Guard (Netflix) Best Actor – Superheroes: Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) Best Movie – Horror: The Invisible Man (Universal)

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal) Best Actress – Horror: Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

Palm Springs (Hulu y NEON) Best Actor – Sci-Fi / Fantasy: Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu y NEON)

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu y NEON) Best Villain in a Movie: Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

TV Awards