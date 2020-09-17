‘Croods’ Sequel Moves Forward to November

Common Footage is shifting the home launch of animated comedy “The Croods: A New Age” ahead by a month, from Dec. 23 to Nov. 25 — the beginning of the Thanksgiving vacation.

That units the sequel 5 days after the discharge of Pixar’s existential toon “Soul.” Selection first reported on Monday that Disney is exploring numerous launch choices for “Soul” — nonetheless scheduled to launch on Nov. 20 — together with presumably debuting it on Disney Plus. Disney will even seemingly delay “Black Widow,” the Marvel superhero journey slated to open on Nov. 6.

“The Croods: A New Age” will open 5 days after MGM and Common launch the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” The animated sequel will bow on the identical day as Sony’s rom-com “The Happiest Season” and Lionsgate’s sci-fier “Voyagers.”

Warner Bros., in the meantime, just lately postponed the discharge of “Surprise Lady 1984” from Oct. 2 to Dec. 25. The studio’s sci-fi epic “Dune” continues to be slated to open per week earlier on Dec. 18, however there’s a great likelihood the pic — starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya — shall be pushed into 2021 to keep away from the competitors.

The unique “Croods,” centered on a prehistoric household, was a strong performer that grossed $587 million worldwide in 2013. The voice forged consists of Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. They’re joined within the second installment by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran.

“A New Age” is directed by Joel Crawford, who has labored on a number of DreamWorks Animation movies, together with “Trolls” and the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, and is produced by Mark Swift.

The North American film enterprise was pressured to shutter in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiplexes have been opening progressively up to now two months with restricted capability and security protocols in place. About 70% of film theaters within the U.S. have reopened, however the New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco markets stay closed. Moreover, Warner’s dear thriller “Tenet” has grossed solely $29 million domestically in two weeks — an indication that many moviegoers stay uncomfortable with the notion of returning to cinemas.