Cross Creek, Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures to Co-Finance Film Slate

Cross Creek Pictures has entered right into a co-financing cope with Kodiak Pictures, for a slate of movies that features Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix awards participant “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The multi-picture deal unites Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak with Tyler and Timothy Thompson of Cross Creek, who beforehand collaborated on releases together with Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot,” David Ayer’s PVOD hit “The Tax Collector” starring Shia LaBeouf and “The Vanishing” with Gerard Butler.

“Our relationship with Maurice and Kodiak has existed for a few years and we at Cross Creek are excited to memorialize this robust partnership even additional. Maurice has change into a strategic companion in a few of our most up-to-date and most profitable movies and we’re blessed to be persevering with our relationship collectively,” stated Tyler Thompson.

Fadida stated the corporate has been “very supportive of bringing Kodiak into their fold and I’m excited to strengthen that bond much more.”

Fadida served as government producer on Cross Creek’s “Chicago 7,” which was initially developed at Paramount Pictures earlier than heading to Netflix. The movie grew to become an early awards frontrunner final month, putting Sorkin in one of the best director race and lining up a large subject of greatest supporting actor contenders. The solid consists of Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Sturdy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance and Frank Langella.

Cross Creek was based in 2009, and counts “Black Swan,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and Tom Cruise’s “American Made” amongst its credit, as well as to greater than $1 billion in worldwide grosses and 6 Academy Award nominations.

Kodiak has deep indie style cred, together with this yr’s unlikely Netflix sensation “John Henry.” The corporate additionally simply accomplished work on “The Knocking,” one of many first options to full manufacturing amid COVID-19 shutdowns, which Selection documented in a quarantine set go to. The corporate is in post-production on six movies as a part of an ongoing relationship with Defiant Studios, partly co-financed by Telepool.